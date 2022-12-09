Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:
4-6-4-0-1, FB: 2
(four, six, four, zero, one; FB: two)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:
4-6-4-0-1, FB: 2
(four, six, four, zero, one; FB: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0