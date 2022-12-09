Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20). Connor McDavid had an assist on Zach Hyman’s goal for the Oilers, but his career-best seven-game goal-scoring streak ended. Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for Edmonton, which lost for just the third time in nine games. In addition to stopping McDavid in the final seconds as the Wild were killing a 6-on-4 power play for the final 51.3 seconds, Fleury had a big save about 7 minutes into the third period stopping Darnell Nurse’s shot as part of a 3-on-1 with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after a giveaway by Matt Dumba.

