Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
Related
Exclusive: 2 boys from West Farms missing since last Friday
Jessiah Campbell, 15, and Justice Campbell, 12, were last seen leaving their house on East Tremont Avenue. Their mother says they lived in a shelter.
Kids from NYC shelters get Christmas experience at Grand Army Plaza
The Department of Social Services, the Mayor’s Office for Community Affairs and other city agencies brought kids from shelters to Grand Army Plaza for the Christmas experience.
Westchester shelter prepares for influx of people as temperatures dip below freezing
Lifting Up Westchester Men's Shelter in White Plains takes in anyone who needs the help during a code blue.
Westchester restaurant named state's best 'once-in-a-lifetime' meal in food blog
A Westchester restaurant took the top spot in a food blog's new ranking.
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Bridgeport mentors reinforce holiday message that staying in school leads to success
Harry Bell, founder of the nonprofit Color A Positive Thought, says he's teaming up with school volunteer Marilyn Young in trying to teach students the gift of love for education.
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions in White Plains
News 12's Carol Wilkinson was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out the road conditions on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains.
Over 140 abandoned, homeless pets flown from Puerto Rico to find new 'fur-ever' homes in the Hudson Valley
All the animals were rescued from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico or pulled from the Island's overcrowded municipal shelters.
Hudson Valley mourns loss of Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino with parade in his honor
Organizations in the Hudson Valley have banded together to arrange a parade in honor of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino.
STORM WATCH: 1-3 inches of wet snow for parts of the Hudson Valley Sunday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says parts of the Hudson Valley will see periods of wet snow throughout Sunday with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches.
New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx
Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx.
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
STORM WATCH: Mix of rain and snow for Connecticut Sunday with accumulations of 1-3 inches
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says snow is possible in Connecticut on Sunday and Monday.
News 12
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
A student from Bronxville High School made an antisemitic post on Instagram, according to the school. Bronxville High School said the post was made to announce the school’s afternoon basketball game against Leffell and included a song by Kanye West. When the post came to the school’s attention, the...
News 12
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Police say two victims were injured on Cooper Court in a domestic incident involving a knife. The first stabbing occurred on Saturday night in Stony...
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Positively New Jersey: Motel owner goes viral with TikTok videos
Bryan Arya found an outlet for his talents and massive audience by telling those stories and his own on TikTok.
Ultimate jackpot: Empire City Casino GM discusses what's at stake if it gets coveted gaming license
Ed Domingo, the casino's general manager, sat down with Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum to discuss what's at stake and what he's got planned for the 122-year-old Yonkers landmark.
Community gives back to Calverton woman whose home was destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed Katie Polk's trailer home in the Ramblewood Trailer Park on Saturday.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Comments / 0