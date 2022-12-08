Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo youth football team gears up for National Championship in Atlanta
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a remarkable season, the Toledo Mid-City Steelers are preparing to head to Atlanta, Georgia for the conference’s national championship next week. The team, which is part of the Toledo Elite Student Athletes organization, has worked hard on and off the field preparing the boys and teaching them life skills.
gogriffs.com
Toledo Takes Down Men’s Basketball
Toledo guards RayJ Dennis and JT Schumate combined to score 49 of the Rockets' 69 points, and a last second heave by Canisius guard Tahj Staveskie came up short, as the Golden Griffins fell on the road to Toledo 69-68 Saturday afternoon at the Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio. The...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
beltmag.com
A Bar in Toledo
It was a Saturday evening in the summer of 1974 when Duane Abbajay realized his American Dream was devolving into an American Nightmare. The following is an excerpt from A Bar in Toledo: The Untold Story of a Mafia Front Man and a Grammy-Winning Song by Dominic Vaiana and Stephanie Abbajay (University of Toledo Press, 2022). It has been edited slightly for clarity and context.
fcnews.org
Four County names Students of Month
Four County Career Center recently announced Students of the Month from the local area. Henna Law from Wauseon High School is the daughter of Jon Hill and Tiffany Emery and is a senior in the Visual Art & Design program at the Career Center. Henna was nominated by her academic instructor, Mrs. Woods.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend
Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio
Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
Polar bear gives birth to twin cubs at Toledo Zoo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The polar bear family at the Toledo Zoo is a little larger, with the zoo announcing the birth of twin bear cubs. Crystal, a 24-year-old female polar bear, gave birth to the cubs on Dec. 1. The father of the cubs is Nuka, who is 18 years old. The gender of the cubs currently is unknown.
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Graduates 19 Physician Assistants During White Coat Ceremony
University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program presented 19 students with their white coats on Friday, Dec. 9, during the 2022 graduation ceremony. The University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program provides students with experiential learning, allowing students to learn hands-on, in state-of-the-art facilities on campus. Students are also required to complete eight clinical rotations. During their time on campus, students receive a tremendous amount of support from faculty and staff.
bgindependentmedia.org
The R.O.W. sports bar and grill rolls into downtown BG
Sports will be front and center along with an interesting food menu and a full selection of beer and mixed cocktails at The R.O.W. sports bar and grill in downtown Bowling Green. The newest bar at 130 E. Wooster St., takes over where Reverends was located. Owners Matthew Poca and...
The gift of history
PANDORA — The Bridenbaugh school opened its doors Saturday for a Christmas-themed tour of several historic sites in Putnam County, from the restored one-room school to Riley Creek United Methodist Church and Red Fox Cabin. The former Riley township District School No. 3 closed in 1927. Seventy years later,...
13abc.com
Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
mlivingnews.com
Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre
Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
Lima News
Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
webcenterfairbanks.com
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
WTOL-TV
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
Doyle Welding Inc. has been in the Lyons community for 85 years. On Saturday, the village honored the business as grand marshals in its Christmas parade.
Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo
CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
