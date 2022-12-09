ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4UHn_0jcZWagV00

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A West Augustine Barbershop is picking up the pieces after police say their business was intentionally burned down.

Action News Jax spoke with three barbers who worked inside The Kings Chair Barber Club.

They all say this hurts because this barbershop is a staple of the West Augustine community and they couldn’t imagine who would want to do this.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, this barbershop was set on fire last week and is now being investigated as an arson case.

Wayland Baker, who is a barber at this shop says when he first received a call about what happened he didn’t realize it would be this bad.

“As I pulled up and saw all of the fire trucks here and could see what was going on it was instant depression,” says Baker.

Baker added whoever did this, not only hurt their barbershop, but also the community.

“Now they left a void, they left a void that unfortunately there aren’t a lot of barbershops around here,” says Baker.

Baker says their barbershop, was a common ground where people could meet, talk about sports, and build friendships.

“It’s always a brotherly feel,” says Derrick Hannah.

Now other barbers inside the barbershop like Derrick Hannah are picking up the pieces and trying their best to survive.

“I’m doing door-to-door haircuts. Making house calls, keeping in contact with my regular clients,” says Hannah.

Anthony Johnson, who is also a barber at this barbershop, says he is sad but yet concerned about what this fire could potentially do for this business.

“Now I have to worry about where my clients are going. Because if we aren’t here they see the place, and they go elsewhere,” says Johnson.

As for Hannah, he and the other five barbers who work inside this shop are sticking together during a very tough time.

“So far we are hanging in there and it’s only going to get better from here. We’re not going anywhere,” says Derrick Hannah.

The owner of this barbershop has put out a $5,000 dollar reward for anyone with information leading to a conviction of this crime.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped design...
FLORIDA STATE
themonarchwedding.com

Castle Wedding- Saint Augustine Florida

Until We Meet Again, May God Hold You in the Hollow of His Hand. We love to unique wedding spots Saint Augustine has to offer, and the bride and groom chose the most unique of them all. The Castle Otttis was handmade by Rusty and his friend Otttis and serves as a legacy of their friendship and is an active church. We asked our couple to tell us a little bit about their love story. Lori told us about the way their high school romance turned into a life long dream come true.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

DCPS leaders make effort to fix low mandatory vaccination rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School leaders are making an effort to catch up in one category the district is way behind on - vaccinations. A recent Florida Department of Health report shows less children than ever are getting their required vaccines. According to that report, Duval County is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy