Local mobile home park now one week without water

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023

Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
Construction of thousands of homes expected in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — In a Monday night meeting, Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond announced the city can expect construction to begin on a large development soon. Tallahassee home-builder Premier Fine Homes is working to purchase 328 acres in Springfield. The development will be for both single-family and multi-family residences, as well as commercial. The mixed-use […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Can We Eradicate Giant Salvinia from the Florida Panhandle?

Based on the number of EDDMapS records for the panhandle – yes… we can. And if these records are accurate – yes… we should. I have seen the impact this plant can make. It has invaded Texas and Louisiana and has caused enough problems for the USDA to list it as one of America’s most noxious weeds. In Texas they have had “all calls” for anyone able to come to the state and help with management.
Olin Corp. in McIntosh, AL Exposed its Workers to Asbestos Without Protective Gear over Decades, Reported by ProPublica

Employees at the Olin Corporation chemical plant in McIntosh, Alabama are only now being notified that they were unknowingly exposed to asbestos for decades. Many of them were not informed of their routine dangerous exposure and sometimes didn't have any protective gear. Asbestos exposure is known to cause mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
