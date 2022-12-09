Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
