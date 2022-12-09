Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knife-wielding homeless man threatens La Jolla restaurant employees: police
A homeless man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking restaurant workers with a knife in La Jolla, said the San Diego Police Department.
SDPD officer shot; hours-long SWAT standoff ends
A San Diego police officer was shot early Monday in Mountain View, prompting a SWAT standoff, authorities said.
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.
Man detonates bomb in public Ocean Beach restroom; search for suspect underway
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man responsible for detonating a bomb in an Ocean Beach park’s public restroom Sunday morning, according to police. Authorities received reports around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning of an explosion at Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach, located in the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.
Man killed in Barrio Logan stabbing, San Diego police say
A person was killed Sunday in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, and police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
Stolen mail crime on the rise in Encinitas; residents livid
ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft. Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox. The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible. "I would say at least once every...
Opinion: Classic ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Why DA Didn’t Press Charges in Alleged SDSU Rape
There are over a quarter million lawyers in California — 266,000 to be exact, with 190,000 actively working. Two of those attorneys made news this week. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan runs the sixth largest DA’s office in the country. Private attorney Dan Gilleon filed a civil lawsuit in the alleged assault and rape of an allegedly intoxicated 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party near San Diego State University over a year ago.
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SWAT Team Surrounds Mountain View Home After Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop
A suspected shooter was holed up inside a residence after a San Diego Police officer was struck with a bullet during a pursuit in Mountain View on Monday. Around 12:30 a.m., police spotted a stolen vehicle and asked the driver to pull over, however the vehicle sped away, prompting a lengthy pursuit on several freeways, according to authorities.
RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School. Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
At-risk elderly man missing from Encanto
Authorities are looking for an at-risk missing man who was last seen in the Encanto neighborhood Saturday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.
At-Risk Man Sought in Carmel Mountain Ranch Area
Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 5: Communities nationwide take varying approaches to homelessness
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Man mentally competent to stand trial in death of Rolando veterinarian
SAN DIEGO — A judge has ruled the man accused of murdering a well-known veterinarian in Rolando is mentally competent to stand trial. Prosecutors said Dr. Clark Kelly, 88, was murdered in June during a burglary at his office on El Cajon Blvd. The 38-year-old defendant's murder trial had...
Man who displayed signs of ‘excited delirium’ dies in police custody: Sheriff’s
A man who showed signs of "excited delirium" in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.
Authorities search for woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders
Authorities are searching for a woman who walked away from a reentry program on Sunday for criminal offenders in San Diego, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1