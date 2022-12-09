The Pittsburgh Steelers knew going into the 2022 season that they had a steep hill to climb if they wanted to be playing playoff football in January. With a 2-6 start, it looked all but headed for a complete disaster of a season. But since the bye week, the Steelers have made tremendous changes on both sides of the ball, and in particular, the offensive unit as a whole. The changes and improvements have given the Steelers a slight chance to still pull off a playoff berth in the final stages of the regular season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO