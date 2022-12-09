ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle

There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
411mania.com

Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched

PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
411mania.com

MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More

– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
411mania.com

NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’

Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
411mania.com

Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched

A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
411mania.com

Kylie Rae Works WWE Main Event Tapings

AEW and Impact alumnus Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings on Monday night. Fightful Select reports that Rae, who was at the WWE Performance Center for a tryout last week, worked a match on tonight’s Main Event taping against Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray.
411mania.com

Full Card Announced For NJPW World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals

NJPW has announced the full card for the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals, which happens on December 14. It includes:. * World Tag League Finals: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) * Super Junior Tag League Finals: Lio Rush &...
411mania.com

WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results

PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
411mania.com

RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More

The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
411mania.com

Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
411mania.com

Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown

On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
411mania.com

Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE

As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
411mania.com

Update On Possible AEW Return for Thunder Rosa

As previously reported, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. While there were some speculating that Rosa could be...
411mania.com

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Set For January 10

During tonight’s NXT Deadline, WWE announced that the next NXT special event, New Year’s Evil, will happen on January 10, 2023. This will be a special episode of NXT instead of a premium live event. This will be the third event with his name overall.
411mania.com

Mike Tyson Hangs Out With Anthony Bowens & HOOK

Mike Tyson hung out with a couple of AEW stars over the weekend in Anthony Bowens and HOOK. Bowens posted to Twitter to share the picture of himself, HOOK, and Tyson at a nightclub on Sunday evening, as you can see below. Tyson has appeared in AEW several times, most...
411mania.com

Rob Van Dam Will Be Inducted Into 2300 Hall of Fame This Weekend

One of ECW’s biggest stars, Rob Van Dam, will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday. He had his first match in the arena in January 1996 with a win over Axl Rotten. Of course, he would make several appearances there until ECW shut down in 2001.

Comments / 0

Community Policy