Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta, N.Y. and 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester, N.Y. were charged with felony burglary, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, felony grand larceny, and counts of menacing.

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Livingston County sheriffs responded to the report of an armed home invasion robbery at a residence on Swanson Road in the town of Mount Morris. Upon their arrival, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with residents of the home who had reported that two males forced their way into the residence. The victims reported that one male was armed with a hammer, while the other was armed with a handgun. Both suspects threatened those in the home and demanded cash. The two men then fled the home with an amount of money that is undisclosed. The suspects were not located during this incident, despite an intensive search of the area.

Also on that night, deputies learned of another home invasion robbery on Alvord Road in the town of Mount Morris that took place three days prior on July 18 at 5:30 a.m. and was unreported. According to deputies, during that incident, two males, one armed with a handgun and one with a knife, forced their way into their residence. The suspects, again, threatened the occupants of the home and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s investigators then responded to the scene and began an investigation into both robberies. The deputies also increased safety patrols in the area.

Two months later, on September 28 at 3:00 a.m., a third armed home invasion robbery occurred on Rodgers Road in the town of Centerville, located in Allegany County. The suspects of the robbery fled with long guns that were stolen, and an undisclosed amount of money.

New York State Police Investigators in Amity began an investigation with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigators after advising similarities to the robberies that occurred in Livingston County.

The investigation resulted in the linking of two suspects, Smith and Echevarria, to all three of the home invasion robberies.

Smith was arrested on November 29 by sheriff’s investigators and charged with four counts of felony burglary in the first degree, four counts of felony in the first degree, two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, two counts of felony Grand Larceny in the third degree, and two counts of menacing in the second degree.

Following his arrest, Smith was turned over to the Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. It was recommendation by the District Attorney’s Office that bail be set at $100,000 cash, or a $200,000 bond. He was later arraigned, where the judge remained Smith to the custody of the sheriff after setting bail at double the request of the bail set by the District Attorney’s Office.

Echevarria was located and arrested by sheriff’s investigators in Rochester on December 2. He was charged with four counts of felony burglary in the first degree, four counts of felony robbery in the first degree, two counts of felony criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, two counts of felony grand larceny in the third degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree.

Echevarria was turned over to the Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. In regard to bail, the District Attorney’s Office was contacted due to the felony level charges.

According to sheriffs, it was recommended that Echevarria be held without bail due to having two or more felony convictions. At a later arraignment, the judge remanded Echevarria to the custody of the sheriff without the chance of bail to be held for further proceedings.

Smith and Echevarria are also facing additional charges for the third home invasion robbery in Allegany County with SP Amity handling.

