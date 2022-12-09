ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVPDi_0jcZVyaU00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta, N.Y. and 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester, N.Y. were charged with felony burglary, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, felony grand larceny, and counts of menacing.

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Livingston County sheriffs responded to the report of an armed home invasion robbery at a residence on Swanson Road in the town of Mount Morris. Upon their arrival, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with residents of the home who had reported that two males forced their way into the residence. The victims reported that one male was armed with a hammer, while the other was armed with a handgun. Both suspects threatened those in the home and demanded cash. The two men then fled the home with an amount of money that is undisclosed. The suspects were not located during this incident, despite an intensive search of the area.

Also on that night, deputies learned of another home invasion robbery on Alvord Road in the town of Mount Morris that took place three days prior on July 18 at 5:30 a.m. and was unreported. According to deputies, during that incident, two males, one armed with a handgun and one with a knife, forced their way into their residence. The suspects, again, threatened the occupants of the home and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s investigators then responded to the scene and began an investigation into both robberies. The deputies also increased safety patrols in the area.

Two months later, on September 28 at 3:00 a.m., a third armed home invasion robbery occurred on Rodgers Road in the town of Centerville, located in Allegany County. The suspects of the robbery fled with long guns that were stolen, and an undisclosed amount of money.

New York State Police Investigators in Amity began an investigation with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigators after advising similarities to the robberies that occurred in Livingston County.

The investigation resulted in the linking of two suspects, Smith and Echevarria, to all three of the home invasion robberies.

Smith was arrested on November 29 by sheriff’s investigators and charged with four counts of felony burglary in the first degree, four counts of felony in the first degree, two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, two counts of felony Grand Larceny in the third degree, and two counts of menacing in the second degree.

Following his arrest, Smith was turned over to the Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. It was recommendation by the District Attorney’s Office that bail be set at $100,000 cash, or a $200,000 bond. He was later arraigned, where the judge remained Smith to the custody of the sheriff after setting bail at double the request of the bail set by the District Attorney’s Office.

Echevarria was located and arrested by sheriff’s investigators in Rochester on December 2. He was charged with four counts of felony burglary in the first degree, four counts of felony robbery in the first degree, two counts of felony criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, two counts of felony grand larceny in the third degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree.

Echevarria was turned over to the Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. In regard to bail, the District Attorney’s Office was contacted due to the felony level charges.

According to sheriffs, it was recommended that Echevarria be held without bail due to having two or more felony convictions. At a later arraignment, the judge remanded Echevarria to the custody of the sheriff without the chance of bail to be held for further proceedings.

Smith and Echevarria are also facing additional charges for the third home invasion robbery in Allegany County with SP Amity handling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

Rob M
3d ago

that why ny needs to stop making it difficult to own hand guns .and taking the rights away from law abiding citizens if this was a easy to carry state and stand your ground state this would have been stopped at the first or second home . police don't prevent crimes or stop crimes they solve them . it's simple ny state makes it's law abiding citizens easy targets all while shoveling their tax money in their pockets

Reply
5
Rick James
3d ago

any home invasion robbery should be a mandatory 10yrs

Reply
9
Related
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
PAINTED POST, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting

One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
GENEVA, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County

55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Large police presence on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’re following a large police presence around 6:15 p.m. Monday on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street. We’re working to get some information from police. This is a developing story, and News10NBC will provide updates as we learn more information.
ROCHESTER, NY
ithaca.com

IPD Recovers Firearm at Domestic Incident

On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon O. Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating theft of 17 vehicles in Gates

GATES, N.Y. At least 17 vehicles were stolen from Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road in the Town of Gates, according to the Gates Police Department. A group allegedly cut through a fence to the rental car lot overnight. The individuals were able to obtain keys to the rental vehicles parked in the lot.
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street for the report of shots fired Saturday evening. Shortly after that, officers received reports of a motor vehicle accident near Immel Street where a driver crashed into a light pole. When officers arrived to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Man who admitted to multimillion pawn shop scheme awaiting outcome on latest criminal charge

Once again, the federal sentencing of pawnbroker-turned-crook Devin Tribunella has been postponed as he confronts allegations of another crime. As the Democrat and Chronicle reported in October, Tribunella has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. He is now jailed as he awaits federal sentencing for his admission to a multimilion dollar pawn shop scheme.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested after U.S. Marshalls recover two guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted by Rochester Police was arrested on Saturday by several agencies during a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they worked with The U.S. Marshals Task Force to stop a car on Draper Street near Portland Avenue. A 34-year-old Rochester man inside the car was...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot while driving on Masseth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot while driving. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Ames and Masseth streets for the report of shots heard in the area. Police also say a car crashed into a light pole one block...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire

Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy