'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without of license in connection...
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly North Carolina Christmas Parade incident
Raleigh police said Landen Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.
Car crashes into parked car, catches fire
GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
73-year-old killed in US 29 crash in Rockingham County: troopers
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 73-year-old was killed as the result of a crash on US 29 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers say that Richard Austin Lane, 73, of Greensboro, was traveling south on US 29 in a 1982 Porsche passenger car and struck a 1999 Chevrolet truck […]
Daughter accused of killing her 75-year-old mother makes first court appearance in Orange County
The 51-year-old woman shot her 75-year-old mother in the head, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Man killed in early-morning shooting in North Carolina, police say
Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning.
Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill; driver cited, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle. Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan,...
The Morning News: Orange County Murder, Legion Road, UNC Basketball
In today’s news: an Orange County woman accused of killing her mother, a Town Council vote on Legion Road, and two wins for UNC basketball.
Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say
Morrisville police said one person was stabbed during an attempted robbery late Thursday night involving 'mostly juveniles.'
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11...
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by “many suspects” in the early hours of Friday, the town’s police department confirmed to CBS 17. According to Lillington Police Captain Goodman* a gray jeep Cherokee pulled into the John...
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school, sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
