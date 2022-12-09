ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

WRAL

Car crashes into parked car, catches fire

GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC

