Director Mike Flanagan has opened up about his plans to adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower book series for TV. "If you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life," Flanagan told Deadline in a new interview. "We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point — you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point."

4 DAYS AGO