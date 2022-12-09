Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Gamespot
The Dark Tower Adaption Back At Amazon With Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy At The Helm
It's been an interesting week for Mike Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy. After the duo announced their Netflix departure, the streaming service announced it was canceling their new series, The Midnight Club, an adaption of the Christopher Pike YA horror book series. However, talking to Deadline about the departure,...
‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan
“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Collider
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7
The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
EW.com
Mike Flanagan wants to make The Dark Tower TV series after leaving Netflix
Director Mike Flanagan has opened up about his plans to adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower book series for TV. "If you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life," Flanagan told Deadline in a new interview. "We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point — you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point."
‘The Dark Tower’ Finally Getting a TV Series
When The Dark Tower finally made its way from Stephen King’s books to the big screen in 2017, the plan was for the movie to lead into some kind of spinoff television series. But The Dark Tower was a major flop, grossing just $113 million worldwide, and got dreadful reviews. Any plans to continue the story elsewhere pretty much ended there.
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons
Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
A.V. Club
In a dream come true, Mike Flanagan announces he's adapting Stephen King's The Dark Tower
It’s a new era for horror auteur Mike Flanagan, who recently made the jump from Netflix (where he has one final project on the horizon) to Amazon Studios. In a new Deadline interview, Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures production partner Trevor Macy discuss their decision to leave one streamer for another, but they also drop another exciting bombshell: Just as Flanagan has always dreamed, they are working on an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower.
ComicBook
Hill House & Bly Manor Team Noticed "Changes" in Netflix Relationship Before Moving to Amazon
Netflix managed to score some mainstream horror TV success stories in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor anthology series – thanks to a creative team that included showrunner/producer Mike Flanagan, and executive producer Trevor Macy. The successes of Hill House and Bly Manor led to the continued success of Flanagan and Macy's Midnight Mass miniseries – but more recently things hit a wall.
Gamespot
Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy See House Of Usher As Their Perfect Exit From Netflix
With Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy departing Netflix and heading to Amazon to helm their new projects, they still have one more left in the chamber for Netflix audiences, an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of The House of Usher. In the past four years, the duo, with their Intrepid Pictures, have ushered (pun intended) a new wave of horror classics, starting with The Haunting of Hill House.
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
ComicBook
The Dark Tower to Get New Adaptation Under Mike Flanagan
The Dark Tower is set to get a new adaptation under Mike Flanagan. Deadline reports that the creator and Trevor Macy are set to work on the beloved Stephen King series over at Intrepid. Recently, Flanagan left Netflix and The Midnight Club got canceled just last week. This is a soaring comeback for the creative who gets a crack at these stories, which hardcore King fans want to see realized in some way, form, or fashion. The report indicates that the creative sees Dark Tower as a five season TV series and two movies as well. Both Flanagan and Macy acquired the rights to the behemoth franchise. Back in 2019, they did Doctor Sleep and will have the chance to succeed where the 2017 Dark Tower film could not.
Stephen King's iconic novel series The Dark Tower heads to the small screen with a new TV adaptation
Five years after Sony Pictures' underwhelming movie adaptation, Stephen King's iconic novel series The Dark Tower is heading to the small screen.
Comments / 0