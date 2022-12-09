ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others

Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
RAYNHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
NECN

Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions

A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
SMITHFIELD, RI
NECN

Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police

Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.
BOURNE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths

9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
COVENTRY, RI
1420 WBSM

Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole

TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

Woman Fatally Struck By Car in Doctor's Office Parking Lot in Salem, Mass.

A woman walking in the parking lot of a doctor's office in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, police said. According to Salem police, officers were called to the North Shore Physicians Group, located at 331 Highland Avenue, around 11 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Responding officers determined Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly, had been walking in the patient pick-up area when a car hit her, resulting in significant injuries to her leg and wrist.
SALEM, MA
NECN

Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail

The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera

Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police. Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant. The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston

Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston. Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform. Two...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy