Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Man killed in I-295 crash
A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others
Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
NECN
Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Police ID victim of deadly Bellingham crash
Jane Middleton, 53, of Holliston suffered life-threatening injuries after her vehicle went off the road on I-495 south near Exit 46.
NECN
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
NECN
Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window
A suspect found at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood dove from a 12th-floor window and had to be rescued by first responders, Boston police said Monday. Boston police said the investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday night when were called to the building on Northhampton...
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths
9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole
TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
NECN
Woman Fatally Struck By Car in Doctor's Office Parking Lot in Salem, Mass.
A woman walking in the parking lot of a doctor's office in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, police said. According to Salem police, officers were called to the North Shore Physicians Group, located at 331 Highland Avenue, around 11 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Responding officers determined Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly, had been walking in the patient pick-up area when a car hit her, resulting in significant injuries to her leg and wrist.
NECN
Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail
The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
NECN
Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera
Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police. Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant. The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark...
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
WMTW
‘We are all mourning’: Vigil held for Maine Maritime students killed in crash
CASTINE, Maine — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night on the campus of Maine Maritime Academy to memorialize the four students killed in acar crash early Saturday. The service was led by academy president Jerry Paul and pastor Andi Lloyd of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. “I...
NECN
Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston
Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston. Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform. Two...
