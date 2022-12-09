ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.

The Natomas High School soccer team will have a game with Inderkum High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Natomas High School
Inderkum High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Encina Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Natomas High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Encina Preparatory School
Natomas High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Folsom High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on December 09, 2022, 17:50:00.

Folsom High School
Christian Brothers High School
December 09, 2022
17:50:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Chappell lifts Sacramento State past Long Beach State 76-74

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zach Chappell's layup as time expired lifted Sacramento State to a 76-74 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night. Chappell had 25 points added five rebounds for the Hornets (5-5). Austin Patterson scored 14 points and added three steals. Callum McRae shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Troy Taylor to become Stanford’s new head coach after 12-1 season with Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s thrilling 66-63 season ending loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinal playoff matchup, Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who is joined by Hornets’ running back Cameron Skattebo and defensive lineman Jett Stanley, reacts to the emotional defeat, looks back at their special season and the accomplishments over […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Homeownership Slipping From Black Sacramentans’ Reach

Part of the American dream is owning a home, or at the very least enjoying a reasonable living situation. The dream of affordability is escaping Sacramento’s Black residents. Homeownership rates have largely been on a decline for the past 15 years, while rental prices have increased. According to the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close

ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school."Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday."I wish we had known the school had...
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Thousands without power in the Elk Grove area as storm passes through

Heavy winds and rain have created havoc in the Sacramento area with almost 30,000 without power at one time Saturday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire reported downed power lines near Sunrise and Grant Line with vehicles trapped in the power lines. Just before 10 am power was restored to most Elk Grove customers.
ELK GROVE, CA
gobulldogs.com

Comeback bid comes up short in Stockton, 76-72

STOCKTON, Calif. - In a game of runs, the Fresno State men's basketball team lost 76-72 at Pacific on Saturday afternoon at the Alex G. Spanos Center. Isaih Moore and Jordan Campbell each led the 'Dogs with 15 points apiece. Moore paced the Bulldogs in rebounds with nine, and added three steals and an assist.
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Wrong-Way Driver Causes Injuries

Del Paso Boulevard Accident Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way driver in Sacramento ended up crashing into a crime scene investigation vehicle and striking a pedestrian. The accident occurred on December 7 on Del Paso Boulevard between Evergreen Street and Olivera Way at about 2:30 p.m. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the CSI vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

SMUD restores power to nearly 1,000 customers within two hours

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District Outage Map is reporting that several hundred customers across the county are without power Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., FOX40 reported 1,533 customers were without power and at 3:30 p.m. the utility provider’s outage map showed 628 customers were without power. The outage map does not provide the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

ABOUT

High school soccer game info

