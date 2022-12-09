Read full article on original website
Kindergarten students at White Hall Elementary participate in holiday-themed service project
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindergarten teachers Tracy Rogers and Gabrielle Jordan are in charge of this year’s kindergarten service project at White Hall Elementary. “This year we decided to put the kind in kindergarten,” Rogers said. The idea is new, but the principle of giving to others has...
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore, the manager of Ember Arts, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about Santa painting with kids this weekend at Ember Arts, last minute Christmas gifts, and “Santa is coming to West Virginia.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
WVU unveils new nursing pod to support on-the-go parents at sporting events
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents who need a comfortable, private space to nurse at West Virginia University during games, events or office hours now have access to the new WVU Nursing Pod. The new transportable lactation suite is currently located at the Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to...
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Whitney Courtney, Osteopathic Program Director at United Hospital Center, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about potential injuries from toys, the importance of age in determining the type of toy, and tips when appropriately choosing a toy. You can watch the full interview...
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Dec. 12
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses if I can reinvest my RMD into my IRA. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Applications being accepted to fill circuit judge position in Taylor, Barbour counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy in Taylor and Barbour counties. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Gov. Justice said. Candidates must submit their completed applications...
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship born December 7, 1952, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2022. Joseph started out as a milk man’s assistant when he was young and ended his working life by being awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at Fairmont State University where he taught classes in both graduate and undergraduate programs. Joe held multiple advanced degrees including a Doctorate of Information Systems from Robert Morris University. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Judy A. (Coleman) Blankenship of Fairmont, WV as well as his three daughters Stacy (Joey) Commodore of Fairmont, WV, Melissa (Ryan) Lowther of Fairmont, WV, and Dawn (Jason Gross) Blankenship of Raleigh, NC. He leaves behind four grandchildren: RyLee Lowther, Jackson Lowther, Reese Commodore, and J. Bryson Commodore. He is also survived by his three brothers Frank (Fonda) Blankenship, Harry (Vickie) Blankenship, and Mike (Linda) Blankenship as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin E. Blankenship and Virginia (Beatty) Blankenship formerly of Chester, WV. Joseph loved his life and never turned down an opportunity to take on a challenge like volunteer firefighting or traveling around the world or working 3rd shift so that he could earn his first bachelor’s degree during the day. He lived happily with his wife and best friend Judy for 49 years. Joseph was fiercely proud of his children and in turn his grandchildren. His family was his priority, and he made sure no one ever went without anything they needed or wanted even if it cost him his own comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Dr. Joseph Blankenship to either the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Ste 320 PMB 226 Estero, FL 33928 or to the Fairmont State Foundation at 1300 Locust Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.Joseph’s favorite holiday was Christmas, so as Clarence the Angel in It’s a Wonderful Life says, “‘Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’” He will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II
Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community.
U.S. Attorney Award recipients honored in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 11 awards were given to law enforcement and public servants across Northern West Virginia. Agents from the FBI and ATF -- as well as task force officers and state police were recognized for their investigations into theft, gun, and drug trafficking. A special recognition was given...
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University. Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see...
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
Michael Thomas Pertz
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Thomas Pertz, 71, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.He was born in Weston on April 15, 1951, a son of the late Edwin John Pertz and Georgia Ellen Riffle Pertz. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy James Pertz.After sharing three years together, Michael married the love of his life, Brenda Jean Hitt on May 27, 2000. Together they shared 22 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Michael are his wife, Brenda Pertz of Roanoke; 3 sons: Joshua Warner and wife, Monique, of Philippi, Shaun Warner and wife, Amanda, of Elyria, OH, and Jeremy Warner and wife, Shannon, of Nutter Fort; seven grandchildren: Brianna, Colby, Katielynn, Kylee, Payge, Jeremy, and Zoey; two sisters: Susan Heath and husband, Kenneth, and Ellen Boggs; one niece, Joy Mealey and husband, Michael; two nephews: Joshua Pertz and wife, Lesley, and Edwin Pertz and wife, Lesley; special cousins: Kimberly Fisher and husband, Allen, and their daughter, Casey Brown; and four great-nieces and nephews.Michael graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969 and was Christian by faith. He spent 37 years with Ford Motor Company before retiring in 2007. Michael was a member of the Sons of Confederacy in Lewis County and Masonic Lodge #503 in Amherst, OH. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, restoring muscle cars and displaying them at car shows, riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and collecting and shooting guns. Michael’s ornery and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with Masonic Rites provided by Weston Masonic Lodge #10.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael Thomas Pertz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
