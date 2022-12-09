ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScreenCrush

‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah

Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
ETOnline.com

Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
tvinsider.com

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile

It’s a big night for significant exits, as Trevor Noah checks out of The Daily Show after seven years, and Kelli Giddish goes through the SVU revolving door after 11 seasons. Netflix drops the first half of a Harry & Meghan tell-all docuseries. ABC presents the annual CMA Country Christmas special, followed by a Superstar profile of Reba McEntire.
People

'Grateful' Trevor Noah Credits His Success to 'Brilliant' Black Women During Daily Show Sign-Off

The South African comic praised the women in his family who "nourished and formed" him, as well as Black female leaders who helped him succeed before and since his time on The Daily Show Trevor Noah is bidding farewell to The Daily Show. Noah, 38, signed off Thursday night after a seven-year run as host of the Comedy Central series. In a clip of his final monologue, which was released a few hours before the show airs, the late night host expressed his gratitude to the fans, and to the "brilliant" Black...
Salon

Who comes after Trevor Noah to host "The Daily Show"? The answer may be among these stars

As of Thursday night, Trevor Noah's seven-year watch over "The Daily Show" has ended. Noah's closing statement as the host of Comedy Central's politically influential late night talk-show began with a simple expression of gratitude to his audience. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said, eliciting gasps from the packed studio seats. "I always think it's good. That's how comedy is, funny enough. I remember all my shows people didn't want tickets, there were empty seats. And then I look at this now. I don't take it for granted, ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing I always appreciate, because I know that empty seat that sits behind."
EW.com

What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah

What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials. All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.
Parade

Trevor Noah Is Hosting His Final 'Daily Show' Episode Tonight

Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show. Noah's final episode as host will air tonight, on December 8, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. It will be available the following morning on Paramount+. The network revealed that following Noah's departure, there will be a slew of...
CBS News

Trevor Noah | 60 Minutes Archive

This week, Trevor Noah will host his final episode of "The Daily Show." Last December, Noah spoke with Lesley Stahl about finding his footing as host after taking the show over.
E! News

