Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Buy Costco's Earnings Dip? Here's the Trade.
Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report are up at last check, in what is proving to be a mixed session for stocks. At one point, Costco stock was down about 2.25%, but it’s now trying to push higher as it rallies off the November low. The...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.
Costco reports results for Q1 of fiscal 2023, misses on revenue and EPS
Costco's revenue and earnings-per-share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 came in below estimates Thursday. The CFO spoke on the results during a call.
MySanAntonio
Lululemon drops as profitability, sales outlook fall short
Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as lower-than-expected profitability raised concerns about a pileup of inventory and the yogawear maker's full-year sales forecast disappointed Wall Street. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, was 55.9% in the third quarter, short of analysts' average estimate of 56.7%. Inventories surged from a year earlier...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com
GameStop (GME) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss
GME - Free Report) posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 loss. However, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported loss. The beleaguered video game retailer’s fiscal third-quarter top line declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. GameStop has been undertaking initiatives...
NASDAQ
Early Q4 Earnings Results and Analyst Reports for Merck, Bristol-Myers & Deere
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season which got underway this week. We are also featuring the updated December Economic Outlook report, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Deere & Company (DE).
tipranks.com
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Lululemon Stock Faces Must-Hold Support Level After Earnings Tumble
Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Free Report are getting stretched on Friday — and not in a good way. The stock is down more than 13% at last check after the company delivered disappointing third-quarter results. The athleisure-apparel retailer beat on earnings and revenue expectations, although guidance...
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
Earnings Previews: Broadcom, DocuSign, Manchester United
After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, these three firms will report quarterly results.
Inflation report, Lululemon falls, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Traders will be concentrating on key economic reports including the latest on inflation and consumer sentiment.
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already Up More Than 10% In December
BILI - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. VVNT - Free Report) – have been on cruise control, all climbing more than 10% month-to-date. This is shown in the chart below. As we can see, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in December, crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Could these runs continue? Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
How Apple Stock Continues To Impressively Outperform
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report ended the trading session of Thursday, November 17, higher by 1.3%. The number, in isolation, does not mean much. What is most impressive is that the gain (1) was much better than the S&P 500’s modest loss for the day, and (2) adds to Apple’s impressive track record against the US equities benchmark.
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
The pharmaceutical company prepared well as Humira approaches its patent cliff next year.
Zacks.com
HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
HQY - Free Report) fell 1.6% till Dec 8, following the company's third-quarter fiscal 2023 results announcement on Dec 6. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
