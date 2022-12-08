ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
TheStreet

Buy Costco's Earnings Dip? Here's the Trade.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report are up at last check, in what is proving to be a mixed session for stocks. At one point, Costco stock was down about 2.25%, but it’s now trying to push higher as it rallies off the November low. The...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.
MySanAntonio

Lululemon drops as profitability, sales outlook fall short

Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as lower-than-expected profitability raised concerns about a pileup of inventory and the yogawear maker's full-year sales forecast disappointed Wall Street. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, was 55.9% in the third quarter, short of analysts' average estimate of 56.7%. Inventories surged from a year earlier...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Zacks.com

GameStop (GME) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss

GME - Free Report) posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 loss. However, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported loss. The beleaguered video game retailer’s fiscal third-quarter top line declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. GameStop has been undertaking initiatives...
NASDAQ

Early Q4 Earnings Results and Analyst Reports for Merck, Bristol-Myers & Deere

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season which got underway this week. We are also featuring the updated December Economic Outlook report, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Deere & Company (DE).
tipranks.com

Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
TheStreet

Lululemon Stock Faces Must-Hold Support Level After Earnings Tumble

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Free Report are getting stretched on Friday — and not in a good way. The stock is down more than 13% at last check after the company delivered disappointing third-quarter results. The athleisure-apparel retailer beat on earnings and revenue expectations, although guidance...
Zacks.com

3 Top Stocks Already Up More Than 10% In December

BILI - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. VVNT - Free Report) – have been on cruise control, all climbing more than 10% month-to-date. This is shown in the chart below. As we can see, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in December, crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Could these runs continue? Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023

These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
The Apple Maven

How Apple Stock Continues To Impressively Outperform

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report ended the trading session of Thursday, November 17, higher by 1.3%. The number, in isolation, does not mean much. What is most impressive is that the gain (1) was much better than the S&P 500’s modest loss for the day, and (2) adds to Apple’s impressive track record against the US equities benchmark.
Zacks.com

HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

HQY - Free Report) fell 1.6% till Dec 8, following the company's third-quarter fiscal 2023 results announcement on Dec 6. HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. The bottom line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

