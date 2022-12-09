When you’re pulling out your sweaters this season and you find some that you aren’t going put back in your wardrobe don’t throw them away. You can transform them into a forest of Christmas trees perfect to decorate for Christmas. Pop on over to the blog Find it Make it Love it for the step by step tutorial on how to make easy recycled sweater Christmas trees. And hey if you want to get fancy you can add all sorts of bling to these babies!

