ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Simple

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice

After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
wmagazine.com

A Jewelry Collection That Defies Gravity

A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In 2007, when Gaia Repossi became the Creative Director of...
Real Simple

Real Simple

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.

 https://www.realsimple.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy