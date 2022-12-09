Rain and rumbles expected in the Brazos Valley by late evening & pre-sunrise Sunday

Read full article on original website
TORNADO WATCH expired for the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Final update: The severe threat has ended across the area. Cooler weather is moving through as we speak!. 5 PM TUESDAY UPDATE: The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have expired the tornado watch for most (but not all) of the Brazos Valley. The severe threat is much lower as we continue into the evening hours of tonight.
Colder air is coming home for the holidays this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally warm start to the month, colder air is headed to the Brazos Valley just in time for the holidays. Forecast data suggests a significant, Arctic cold will spill into the Lower 48 and potentially even Texas as we get close to Christmas weekend. One thing is for certain: it is far too early to pin down particulars -- exact temperatures, how low thermometers may go, if there is any wintry weather -- this far in advance. Let’s dive into what we know:
Simple ways to winterize your home for cooler weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures drop for the winter season, it’s important to make sure your home is prepared. Real estate expert Jen Zweaicker says there are some easy ways to ensure the safety of your home. The most serious issue to take care of is carbon monoxide,...
Who’s Holiday coming to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Who’s Holiday is taking over this weekend at The Theatre Company. It’s a hilarious twist to The Grinch Story we all know and love, except this play tells the story of the now grown-up Cindy Lou Who and where her life is now.
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
Former News Director at KBTX has passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey with Parkinson’s disease. Pontz led the KBTX newsroom from 1996-2003. He served as the news director during defining moments such as the bonfire collapse in 1999, the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and the John William King trial in 1999. He also oversaw KBTX’s expansion into the newsroom and studio that is still used today. Outside of his KBTX career, Pontz served as a news director at several Louisiana stations and on the Radio Television News Directors Association board.
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
From the Ground Up: 4-H poultry judging team wins big at national competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Brazos County students have been honored as the nation’s best 4-H poultry judging team. Marisa Goode, Summer Halbert, Scarlett James, Victoria Lowe, and coach Monica James with Brazos County 4-H represented the state of Texas in poultry judging at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Ky. The conference gave students a chance to interact with leaders from the poultry industry, learn more about future careers, and demonstrate their skills to industry experts.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
A Reason To Dream to host Christmas carols, spreading holiday cheer this weekend
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - One local nonprofit is gearing up for a weekend of spreading holiday cheer!. For the second year in a row, A Reason To Dream will carol their way to two nursing homes and several businesses throughout the Brazos Valley. The nonprofit’s main purpose is to promote...
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big backup was reported Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive after a car caught on fire. Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear what started the fire or...
Shop, ship, and make things simple at Postal Plus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Postal Plus is more than just your average post office. Not only can you ship off those holiday packages, but you can also get a little Christmas shopping done too. President Becky Cochener says they pack and ship packages all over the world. She says the...
Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”. Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine,...
Go Texan dance and auction to raise money for scholarships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your hat and shine your boots! It’s almost time for the Brazos County Go Texan annual auction and dance. The scholarship fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. There will be a live and silent auction with...
Hot Homes: Avoiding Scams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instead of the usual hot home on the market, real estate expert Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about how to avoid scams when you’re renting, buying, or selling a home. “If something seems to good to be true, it usually is,” Ruffino said....
Indulge this holiday season with brunch at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think about the menu at Another Broken Egg, you often think of typical breakfast items like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, but the restaurant also offers a plethora of brunch items you’ll love like the short rib. The short rib is served over grits...
DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a fourth person involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Centerville has died. On Monday, Maryah Lopez succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and was pronounced deceased by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn. A benefit account for her family has been set up at Community National Bank and Trust of Texas in Centerville.
