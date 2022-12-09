ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Rain and rumbles expected in the Brazos Valley by late evening & pre-sunrise Sunday

By Max Crawford, Kayleigh Thomas, Shel Winkley
KBTX.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KBTX.com

TORNADO WATCH expired for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Final update: The severe threat has ended across the area. Cooler weather is moving through as we speak!. 5 PM TUESDAY UPDATE: The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have expired the tornado watch for most (but not all) of the Brazos Valley. The severe threat is much lower as we continue into the evening hours of tonight.
LOUISIANA STATE
KBTX.com

Colder air is coming home for the holidays this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally warm start to the month, colder air is headed to the Brazos Valley just in time for the holidays. Forecast data suggests a significant, Arctic cold will spill into the Lower 48 and potentially even Texas as we get close to Christmas weekend. One thing is for certain: it is far too early to pin down particulars -- exact temperatures, how low thermometers may go, if there is any wintry weather -- this far in advance. Let’s dive into what we know:
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Simple ways to winterize your home for cooler weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures drop for the winter season, it’s important to make sure your home is prepared. Real estate expert Jen Zweaicker says there are some easy ways to ensure the safety of your home. The most serious issue to take care of is carbon monoxide,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Who’s Holiday coming to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Who’s Holiday is taking over this weekend at The Theatre Company. It’s a hilarious twist to The Grinch Story we all know and love, except this play tells the story of the now grown-up Cindy Lou Who and where her life is now.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Former News Director at KBTX has passed away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey with Parkinson’s disease. Pontz led the KBTX newsroom from 1996-2003. He served as the news director during defining moments such as the bonfire collapse in 1999, the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and the John William King trial in 1999. He also oversaw KBTX’s expansion into the newsroom and studio that is still used today. Outside of his KBTX career, Pontz served as a news director at several Louisiana stations and on the Radio Television News Directors Association board.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

From the Ground Up: 4-H poultry judging team wins big at national competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Brazos County students have been honored as the nation’s best 4-H poultry judging team. Marisa Goode, Summer Halbert, Scarlett James, Victoria Lowe, and coach Monica James with Brazos County 4-H represented the state of Texas in poultry judging at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Ky. The conference gave students a chance to interact with leaders from the poultry industry, learn more about future careers, and demonstrate their skills to industry experts.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Car on fire on Highway 6 causes traffic backup during rush hour

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big backup was reported Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Briarcrest Drive and University Drive after a car caught on fire. Traffic came to a complete stop as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear what started the fire or...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Shop, ship, and make things simple at Postal Plus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Postal Plus is more than just your average post office. Not only can you ship off those holiday packages, but you can also get a little Christmas shopping done too. President Becky Cochener says they pack and ship packages all over the world. She says the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”. Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Go Texan dance and auction to raise money for scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your hat and shine your boots! It’s almost time for the Brazos County Go Texan annual auction and dance. The scholarship fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. There will be a live and silent auction with...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: Avoiding Scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instead of the usual hot home on the market, real estate expert Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about how to avoid scams when you’re renting, buying, or selling a home. “If something seems to good to be true, it usually is,” Ruffino said....
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Indulge this holiday season with brunch at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think about the menu at Another Broken Egg, you often think of typical breakfast items like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, but the restaurant also offers a plethora of brunch items you’ll love like the short rib. The short rib is served over grits...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a fourth person involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Centerville has died. On Monday, Maryah Lopez succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and was pronounced deceased by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn. A benefit account for her family has been set up at Community National Bank and Trust of Texas in Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX

