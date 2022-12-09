Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
‘Undetermined’ cause in Pennsylvania Ave house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials say they won’t be able to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Friday. Deputy chief Andy Nimmo tells us it’s because there was simply too much damage. The cause is classified as ‘undetermined’, the two-story home...
koamnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into a building in the 2900 block of E 4th in Joplin, Mo. on December 12, 2022.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after concrete truck rolls in SE Kan.
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after the concrete truck he had been driving rolled in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 8 on Kansas Highway 126 - about 12 miles east of Pittsburg - with reports of an injury accident.
fourstateshomepage.com
The “Kansas City Southern” Holiday Express made a stop in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A holiday tradition is back on track, once again. The train tracks, that is. The “Kansas City Southern” holiday express made a stop in Pittsburg this evening. It’s a six-car passenger train, featuring holiday designs and lights on the outside of the cars —...
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
Springdale death after car hits pedestrian
Springdale police responded to a call after a driver hit a man crossing on Old Missouri Road at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 10.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Polling location change in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin voters will have a new polling place when they cast their next ballot, but they won’t have to go too far. The 4th precinct will remain at Missouri Southern, just not inside the criminal justice building. Instead, it’ll be inside the “FEMA” shelter...
Grove Teen Gives Away Bikes At Christmas Parade After Receiving One As Kid
It was a moment Zane Rhoades says left him speechless for an entire day. “I was probably still pretty excited,” Zane said. A firefighter in the Grove Christmas Parade gave him his first bicycle thirteen years ago when Zane was just three years old. Zane’s father, Steve, says it...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
fourstateshomepage.com
4th Annual Biker Bowl at 4th Street Bowl
JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of bikers spent their morning bowling for a good cause. Eight biker groups from the Four States made it to “Carl Richard’s 4th Street Bowl” in Joplin for the “4th Annual Biker Bowl” tournament. It’s hosted each year by...
