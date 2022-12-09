Crews continue to monitor Pierce Street apartment morning after fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Fire crews remained at the scene of the fire overnight.

KCAU 9 reporter Tyler Euchner was at the scene this morning and said that the building has had occasional flare-ups but Sioux City Fire Prevention has been making sure the fire doesn’t get out of hand.

Captain Dustin Johnson said that despite the size and persistence of the flames, only property was lost.

“Luckily, we didn’t have any injuries with personnel or any of the occupants and we were able to get some of the occupants in the city buses. We have two city buses parked here and there’s gonna be temporary shelter in the church nearby,” said Johnson.

First Methodist Church opened its doors as a temporary shelter and the Woodbury County Emergency Management and Red Cross is assisting the residents. 38 people have been misplaced.

Johnson also said that despite the weather, crews were able to make it to the scene rather quickly.

“The temperatures were decent enough where we didn’t have any rigs lose control. There wasn’t much sliding around so we were able to get here pretty quick and pretty safely,” Johnson said.

Residents told Tyler that fires have happened in the apartments before.

“This ain’t the first fire, there’s been a few fires here. I mean, I’ve been here three years. I’ve seen about 5 or 6 of them. I had one of them in my apartment. I had an electrical fire in my apartment. My apartment caught on fire. They came down there and fixed some stuff and I’m still having problems,” said one resident.

“Now we ain’t got no place to live. I lost everything in my apartment. All my Christmas gifts. I lost everything. I lost all my kid’s stuff too. I lost everything. I’m talking like at least $10,000 stuff up in there man,” said another.

Officials told KCAU that they were told of a dog and a cat possibly being in the building, but after a search were unable to locate any animals in the apartments. Officials said it’s possible the animals escaped on their own but this is unknown at this time.

Six fire department apparatuses and more than 25 personnel responded to the scene.

The apartment building has been red-tagged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials are asking anyone who may have information relevant to the fire to contact them at 712-279-6377.

——

PREVIOUS: Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday night.

Firefighters received a dispatch to the 1900 block of Pierce Street around 8:55 p.m. for a structure fire at the Ida Apartments.

According to a reporter on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the top floor of the building and once they were inside, they found a large fire in the attic of the building.

All 30 tenants have been evacuated and at least two city buses have been called to the scene to move them to a safe place.

Fire crews have reported having to breakthrough several locked doors to make sure no one was left inside.

Around 10:15 p.m. part of the third floor caught on fire, according to a reporter on the scene.

The Ida Apartment building covers three floors with additional basement units.

Currently, there are no reported injuries to tenants of firefighters.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update when more information is available.

