ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Crews continue to monitor Pierce Street apartment morning after fire

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tl8fE_0jcZSFCW00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Fire crews remained at the scene of the fire overnight.

KCAU 9 reporter Tyler Euchner was at the scene this morning and said that the building has had occasional flare-ups but Sioux City Fire Prevention has been making sure the fire doesn’t get out of hand.

Captain Dustin Johnson said that despite the size and persistence of the flames, only property was lost.

“Luckily, we didn’t have any injuries with personnel or any of the occupants and we were able to get some of the occupants in the city buses. We have two city buses parked here and there’s gonna be temporary shelter in the church nearby,” said Johnson.

First Methodist Church opened its doors as a temporary shelter and the Woodbury County Emergency Management and Red Cross is assisting the residents. 38 people have been misplaced.

Soybean plant fire leads to mandatory evacuations in east-central Iowa

Johnson also said that despite the weather, crews were able to make it to the scene rather quickly.

“The temperatures were decent enough where we didn’t have any rigs lose control. There wasn’t much sliding around so we were able to get here pretty quick and pretty safely,” Johnson said.

Residents told Tyler that fires have happened in the apartments before.

“This ain’t the first fire, there’s been a few fires here. I mean, I’ve been here three years. I’ve seen about 5 or 6 of them. I had one of them in my apartment. I had an electrical fire in my apartment. My apartment caught on fire. They came down there and fixed some stuff and I’m still having problems,” said one resident.

“Now we ain’t got no place to live. I lost everything in my apartment. All my Christmas gifts. I lost everything. I lost all my kid’s stuff too. I lost everything. I’m talking like at least $10,000 stuff up in there man,” said another.

Officials told KCAU that they were told of a dog and a cat possibly being in the building, but after a search were unable to locate any animals in the apartments. Officials said it’s possible the animals escaped on their own but this is unknown at this time.

Six fire department apparatuses and more than 25 personnel responded to the scene.

The apartment building has been red-tagged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials are asking anyone who may have information relevant to the fire to contact them at 712-279-6377.

——

PREVIOUS: Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday night.

Firefighters received a dispatch to the 1900 block of Pierce Street around 8:55 p.m. for a structure fire at the Ida Apartments.

According to a reporter on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the top floor of the building and once they were inside, they found a large fire in the attic of the building.

Sioux City animal rescue says don’t gift animals for Christmas

All 30 tenants have been evacuated and at least two city buses have been called to the scene to move them to a safe place.

Fire crews have reported having to breakthrough several locked doors to make sure no one was left inside.

Around 10:15 p.m. part of the third floor caught on fire, according to a reporter on the scene.

The Ida Apartment building covers three floors with additional basement units.

Currently, there are no reported injuries to tenants of firefighters.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
kynt1450.com

Yankton Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home Fire Friday

The Yankton Fire Department responded to a fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that they received reports of a motor home fire near Crofton. Firefighters reported that upon arrival to the scene they were able to extinguish the motor home. Yankton Fire Department says that no injuries were reported...
YANKTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Semi hits pole, knocks out power in Hull

HULL—A commercial vehicle accident caused a power outage in Hull about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lawrence Block of Sibley was backing a 2021 Peterbilt semitruck attached to a 2022 Walker milk trailer from a parking lot onto Industrial Road near Division Street when he struck a MidAmerican Energy Co. electrical utility pole, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City garbage and recycling delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to the slick road conditions, Gill Hauling has delayed portions of Friday’s collection to Saturday, December 10th. Customers are asked to leave garbage and recycling containers out until collected. Please contact Gill Hauling with questions at 712-279-0151.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KIMT

Sioux City program aims to fill downtown vacancies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City’s many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses. Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

One injured in crash involving DOT truck

HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
HOSPERS, IA
kicdam.com

Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
SHELDON, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man

A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS. CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY. CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE...
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy