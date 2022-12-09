ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crVHd_0jcZRnyt00

A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.

New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.

And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.

The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city wants to do could actually make future beach erosion worse.

A Superior Court judge on Thursday set a Jan. 17 court date to hear the dispute between the state Department of Environmental Protection and North Wildwood.

But the judge declined to issue an injunction immediately barring the town from installing the bulkhead or carrying out other emergency repairs.

The dispute involves damage to some North Wildwood beaches when the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by in October, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes.

RELATED: North Wildwood fixes eroded beach despite denial from state

North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles.

The state said no. The city did it anyway.

Since then, conditions have only gotten worse in the area, Mayor Patrick Rosenello told The Associated Press.

“Practically every high tide has damaged that dune,” the mayor said Thursday. "We are expecting a nor'easter this weekend which, depending on the severity, could cause that dune to collapse.

“We will have bulkhead material on site by next week,” he said. “If the dune collapses, we will install the bulkhead.”

In court filings, the state said North Wildwood should not be permitted to get away with brazenly disregarding state laws. It also denied that the dune has worsened since October.

“The City of North Wildwood must not be allowed to act in defiance of Department of Environmental Protection by beach construction work that will cause significant harm to the environment,” the state wrote.

“Restraining North Wildwood from installing the bulkhead is necessary to prevent permanent and irreparable harm to the environment, including the vegetated dunes, exceptional freshwater wetlands, freshwater wetlands transition area, and a critical wildlife habitat with threatened or endangered species at this location,” it added.

Disputes between states and cities are not uncommon, and fines are not unheard of — something that could happen in this case. But they are rare when it comes to the topic of beach protection, with states and local communities usually willing partners.

The DEP on Oct. 7 allowed the city only to place concrete “Jersey barriers” as a temporary protective measure and expressly forbade it from touching the dunes without a detailed review and approval of proper plans and permits.

North Wildwood disagreed and sent bulldozers onto the beach to push huge piles of sand back where they had been.

The mayor said there was a sheer 15-foot drop-off from the top of the eroded dune to the beach below, creating an imminent hazard to the public.

While most of the Jersey Shore’s 127-mile coastline got replenished beaches in the years after Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, North Wildwood has not, Rosenello said. The city is part of a proposed multi-town beach project also involving Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Lower Township.

But numerous legal and real estate agreements must be executed before that can happen, and it will be at least fall 2024 before that project can begin, the state estimated in August.

In the meantime, North Wildwood spends millions of dollars each year to truck tons of sand from neighboring Wildwood, home to some of New Jersey’s widest beaches. The most recent bill was $3.8 million, and the city has spent in excess of $20 million on imported sand over the past decade, the mayor said.

The state also noted that North Wildwood continues to flout a 2020 order to restore 12 acres of mature, vegetated dunes that were removed for a different unauthorized seawall project.

By Wayne Parry
Associated Press

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Cape May County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach, Cape May County.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase

TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
97.3 ESPN

When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?

As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy