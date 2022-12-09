Owners of dog shot by Keyport police have some charges against them dropped

The owners of a dog shot by a Keyport police officer had some of the charges against them dropped.

Alexyss Ferrara and Angel Velez Jr. were facing disorderly persons charges – but those charges have now been dropped.

The couple is still being charged with having a dangerous dog.

Keyport police responded to a local park for reports of an aggressive dog off its leash. Police body camera video shows the dog, named Blaze, running toward officers. The dog was shot in the shoulder but survived.

Blaze is still with the SPCA.

The next court hearing is set for Dec. 21.