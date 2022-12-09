ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks Return to AP Poll for First Time Since 2013

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On the heels of a 9-0 start to the season, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday as the No. 22-ranked team in the country. The national ranking is the first for the program since January 14,...
LAWRENCE, KS
rockmnation.com

How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?

Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
COLUMBIA, MO
arizonawildcats.com

Arizona Brings Back Iconic White 1997 Retro Uniforms

TUCSON, Ariz. – For college basketball fans, the uniforms that Arizona men's basketball wore during the late 1990s and early 2000s rank among some of the best in the history of college basketball. Whether it's the "ARIZONA" across the chest or the "CATS" vertically down the side of the...
TUCSON, AZ
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
mvnews.org

Construction begins on De Soto Panasonic battery plant

Panasonic Energy, one of the global leaders in lithium-ion battery production, broke ground on the site of its new $4 billion facility in De Soto, Kansas Wednesday, Nov. 2. The ceremonial event celebrated the work that had already been done with erecting the EV battery plant. The plant is expected to be finished by March 2025 according to Panasonic Energy.
DE SOTO, KS
Washington Examiner

Motorcyclist crashes into Border Patrol checkpoint, seriously injuring Arizona agent

EXCLUSIVE — A Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona was seriously injured Saturday when a suspected drunk motorcyclist crashed into an immigration highway checkpoint. A federal law enforcement agent working outside Tucson, Arizona, was struck when a motorcycle going approximately 80 mph crashed into a vehicle barrier at the checkpoint, Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the Washington Examiner Sunday morning.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall

PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12. Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
TUCSON, AZ

