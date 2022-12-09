Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Return to AP Poll for First Time Since 2013
LAWRENCE, Kan. – On the heels of a 9-0 start to the season, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday as the No. 22-ranked team in the country. The national ranking is the first for the program since January 14,...
Big men lead No. 10 Arizona into battle with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
No. 10 Arizona will be between heavyweight fights when it plays host to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night in
Adia Barnes puts team on notice after loss to unranked Kansas
No. 12 Arizona was the latest casualty to unranked opponents after losing 77-50 against Kansas. Coming off the loss where the Wildcats shot 30.9% from the field and 19% from the perimeter, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes didn’t mince words when evaluating her team. “This was a wake-up call...
Missouri Blown Out By Kansas In Border War Reunion
The latest entry of the hardwood Border War was a bit anti climactic
rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs AST Notebook: Former Ironwood Ridge tennis captain Marissa Gendron now Texas Tech director of compliance
Ten years after her graduation from Ironwood Ridge in 2013, Marissa Gendron is already at her second college as an athletics administrator. Her recent promotion is a significant one that indicates she is one of the rising standouts in the compliance field. Last week, she went from being an associate...
arizonawildcats.com
Arizona Brings Back Iconic White 1997 Retro Uniforms
TUCSON, Ariz. – For college basketball fans, the uniforms that Arizona men's basketball wore during the late 1990s and early 2000s rank among some of the best in the history of college basketball. Whether it's the "ARIZONA" across the chest or the "CATS" vertically down the side of the...
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
CHS addresses rumors of weapons on campus
On December 9, 2022, the principal of Cienega High School Kim Middleton sent a letter to parents to address rumors that were circulating on social media.
Road to Mount Lemmon re-opens
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closing of the main road leading to Mount Lemmon.
mvnews.org
Construction begins on De Soto Panasonic battery plant
Panasonic Energy, one of the global leaders in lithium-ion battery production, broke ground on the site of its new $4 billion facility in De Soto, Kansas Wednesday, Nov. 2. The ceremonial event celebrated the work that had already been done with erecting the EV battery plant. The plant is expected to be finished by March 2025 according to Panasonic Energy.
Washington Examiner
Motorcyclist crashes into Border Patrol checkpoint, seriously injuring Arizona agent
EXCLUSIVE — A Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona was seriously injured Saturday when a suspected drunk motorcyclist crashed into an immigration highway checkpoint. A federal law enforcement agent working outside Tucson, Arizona, was struck when a motorcycle going approximately 80 mph crashed into a vehicle barrier at the checkpoint, Customs and Border Protection confirmed to the Washington Examiner Sunday morning.
Behind the deal: Battery manufacturer chose Arizona from among a dozen states
After a search across about a dozen states over the course of a year, Utah-based startup American Battery Factory picked Arizona for its first U.S. facility and headquarters this year.
1 Arizona City Among Top 25 Most Fun Cities In America
WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
City of Tucson orders some houseless people to relocate from their encampments
Charles Allen helped some houseless people clean up their encampment after the City of Tucson ordered them to leave within 72 hours.
Front Page Fiasco in Vail: Incorporation article sparks controversy
A push to incorporate the community of Vail into a town or city is moving forward, but now also being held back by controversy.
KOLD-TV
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12. Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
NWST upgrades Winter Storm Watch to Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service Tucson has upgraded The Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory.
