Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
IGN
Straylight - Official Announcement Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Straylight is a sci-fi adventure that will have players racing through 24 handcrafted levels as fast as your and your grappling hooks will take you. You aim at points of interest in each level to keep you momentum going as you rocket towards them. It's all about speed, and you can even race ghosts of your friends or other players. Straylight will be released on January 31, 2023.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player saved by police after getting attacked by NPC
A GTA Online player’s run-in with an NPC led to an attack that caused a few police officers to get involved. Similar to every other Grand Theft Auto experience, officers are easy to come by in GTA Online. They patrol various parts of the city, patiently awaiting the moment that someone slips up.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content
At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
IGN
Diablo 4: Here's What Comes in Each Edition
Fans have been waiting a long time for a new installment, and it’s almost here. Diablo IV is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 6. It’s available to preorder now at a number of retailers (see it on Amazon). Read on for all the details you need to know about Preordering Diablo 4.
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
IGN
The Applecore - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift contains one of the six Lindwyrms you need to complete the Favor, The Lost Lindwyrms, but the journey to its location in The Applecore is quite a lengthy one because it's at the Northern end of the titular mine. That means you have to backtrack all the way back through the mine from Sverd Sands to the South. Buckle up!
IGN
Rhea Island - Tower Five
For the fifth tower, you'll want to climb out of the crater and head northeast of the fourth tower. There are some platforms you can use to escape the crater to the east of tower 4, so utilize that to free yourself.
IGN
Paint Can Guide: How to Find Every Paint Can For Your Train
This guide will run you through how to find every paint can in Choo Choo Charles. Although you'll likely be preoccupied running for your life from Charles, the island of Aranearum contains a wealth of paint cans that can be used to decorate the train of those brave enough to track them down.
dotesports.com
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
IGN
Maren the Student
Pokemon: Pikachu (Lv. 17), Misdreavus (Lv. 17) Located south of the West Province (Area One) Pokemon Center near one tree close to the beach area.
IGN
This RPG Lets Your Solve Every Problem With Soccer
It’s not difficult to see where the inspiration for Panic Barn’s Soccer Story came from. Its similarities to Golf Story are undeniable, but unfortunately so is the gulf in quality between them. Soccer story packs a really charming aesthetic and has a fun premise about saving the titular sport from obsolescence. However, it lacks the challenging gameplay and impeccable comedic sensibility that set Golf Story apart.
