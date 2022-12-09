Read full article on original website
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
IGN
Tekken 8 - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Here's a fresh look at Tekken 8, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game to see characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya, and more battle it out.
Polygon
The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers
The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
IGN
Waves of Steel - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Waves of Steel will leave Steam Early Access on PC and into its v1.0 release on February 6, 2023. The build-your-own-battleship arcade naval combat simulator game will also be available on Xbox Series X/S in the near future. Waves of Steel v1.0 release will feature new bosses, missions, and the finale to the game's campaign. Watch the latest Waves of Steel trailer to learn more about the game.
Diablo 4 release date, new trailer, and music shown at The Game Awards
FANS have been eagerly awaiting more information about Diablo 4, but Blizzard has been fairly quiet on the details. A preview build of the game was sent to press recently, but we could only play three of the five classes, and were locked to the starting area. Without a look...
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
IGN
Rhea Island - Tower Five
For the fifth tower, you'll want to climb out of the crater and head northeast of the fourth tower. There are some platforms you can use to escape the crater to the east of tower 4, so utilize that to free yourself.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
IGN
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
IGN
The Applecore - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift contains one of the six Lindwyrms you need to complete the Favor, The Lost Lindwyrms, but the journey to its location in The Applecore is quite a lengthy one because it's at the Northern end of the titular mine. That means you have to backtrack all the way back through the mine from Sverd Sands to the South. Buckle up!
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
IGN
Maren the Student
Pokemon: Pikachu (Lv. 17), Misdreavus (Lv. 17) Located south of the West Province (Area One) Pokemon Center near one tree close to the beach area.
IGN
Lake of Nine - Buried Treasure 1 - Vikings Gift
The Viking's Gift Buried Treasure is located in the Eastern part of the Lake of Nine, but you'll have to find its Treasure Map in the Raider Fort first. The Buried Treasure will be at the feet of the two giant doors, close to the Raider Hideout cave entrance and where an Odin's Raven is located.
IGN
Aurvangar Wetlands - Hel-Tear 1
The Hel-Tear in Svartalfheim is found in Aurvangar Wetlands, the rocky river area you traveled through when you first arrived in Svartalfheim. Head to the Wetlands' Mystic Gateway, then hop into the boat and sail North. You'll want to dock at the beach on your right, just before you pass through the wooden wheel.
IGN
Match Invitation Letters - How to Get Match Invitation Letters and What Are They For
In Genshin Impact, you're not the only person in the game that plays Genius Invokation. In fact, some of the characters, playable and non-playable, are playing the game as well. While playing the game, you might be wondering how you'd get more character cards to have characters that maybe fit your playstyle.
IGN
Vidal the Student
Pokemon: Toxicroak (Lv. 37), Clawitzer (Lv. 37) Located east of Glaseado's Grasp Fast Travel point at the end of the right road that is forked.
IGN
Sindris House - Huldra Project 9
One of a few Relics that can only be purchased after completing the Main Story, simply return to the Dwarven Shop during Post Game exploration. You'll be able to purchase a modified version of the contraption Brok and Sindri used to create the Mystic Gateway realm travel to use Mimir as a bi-frost attack!
IGN
Gerard the Student
Pokemon: Lycanroc (Lv. 25), Scyther (Lv. 25) Located southwest of the East Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center next to a large dirt mound.
