Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Meet Your Maker: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know
Meet your maker is a new first-person shooter game that also lets players build their dream base in the wasteland – and raid others. Here’s everything we know. Meet Your Maker’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and gave us Fallout, Borderlands, and Minecraft vibes all in one go. The game is mostly an FPS, but the trailer was very keen to talk up the building mechanics and how this also feeds into multiplayer.
IGN
Straylight - Official Announcement Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Straylight is a sci-fi adventure that will have players racing through 24 handcrafted levels as fast as your and your grappling hooks will take you. You aim at points of interest in each level to keep you momentum going as you rocket towards them. It's all about speed, and you can even race ghosts of your friends or other players. Straylight will be released on January 31, 2023.
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
IGN
Waves of Steel - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Waves of Steel will leave Steam Early Access on PC and into its v1.0 release on February 6, 2023. The build-your-own-battleship arcade naval combat simulator game will also be available on Xbox Series X/S in the near future. Waves of Steel v1.0 release will feature new bosses, missions, and the finale to the game's campaign. Watch the latest Waves of Steel trailer to learn more about the game.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Everything Announced
It's the most wonderful time of the year in the world of video games as The Game Awards has returned for another night of awards, showstopping announcements, beautiful musical performances, and much more. Speaking of announcements, there will be A TON and it can be a lot to keep track...
Polygon
The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers
The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
notebookcheck.net
Diablo 4 launch date and game size revealed by new leak
A previous report estimated that Diablo 4 would be playable sometime in April 2023, nearly four years after it was first shown off. However, data miner Aggiornamenti Lumia has unearthed a new release date for the highly-anticipated title from the Xbox store. The game supposedly will be playable on June 5, 2023, at 23:00 (unspecified time zone). And yes, it will follow Diablo 3's legacy and launch as an online-only game.
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
IGN
The Applecore - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift contains one of the six Lindwyrms you need to complete the Favor, The Lost Lindwyrms, but the journey to its location in The Applecore is quite a lengthy one because it's at the Northern end of the titular mine. That means you have to backtrack all the way back through the mine from Sverd Sands to the South. Buckle up!
IGN
Max the Student
Pokemon: Skuntank (Lv. 36), Grafaiai (Lv. 36) Located northwest of the Team Star Poison base on a mountain.
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Comments / 0