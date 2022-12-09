Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PS5 Game Returnal Finally Revealed for PC
During the pre-show for The Game Awards, PlayStation and developer Housemarque finally confirmed the long-awaited arrival of Returnal on the PC platform. The PlayStation 5 game that released in April 2021 has been one that's shown up time and time again in leaks and rumors supposedly pointing to a PC release for the game, though Sony hadn't officially said anything about it up until this point. A release date for the PC version of Returnal was unfortunately not announced, however, but given how many times it's been spotted on Steam, it shouldn't be long now before we get more info about the PC port.
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
knowtechie.com
Crash Bandicoot goes multiplayer in Crash Team Rumble
For the first time, Crash is going multiplayer in Crash Team Rumble. Revealed at The Game Awards yesterday, Crash Team Rumble is a 4v4 battle game where you join up with three other players to take on another team of real people. The object is simple: run around the battle...
IGN
FromSoftware Reveals Armored Core 6 at The Game Awards
After a lengthy hiatus and many rumors, Armored Core is back. FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon during today's Game Awards presentation with a brief trailer today, confirming that it will be out sometime in 2023. The CG trailer shows just what you expect: giant robots wheeling around...
ComicBook
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Revealed
The Super Mario Bros. Movie got a new clip from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment this week during The Game Awards to give Super Mario fans one of their best looks yet at Chris Pratt as Mario as well as other characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. This new reveal follows the first teaser trailer that was released back in October and full trailers that followed it soon afterwards. The film itself is scheduled to be released on April 7th, so we should expect plenty more teases like this one during the leadup to that release.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Some Major Gameplay Changes
A new Fortnite leak has revealed some movement mechanics coming to the game in the future, presumably sometime during Chapter 4, and if the leak is accurate it could spell some massive changes to the flow and meta of the free-to-play battle royale game. The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent of many Fortnite dataminers, all of which have been digging through the files of the game's Chapter 4 update, which in turn has revealed a variety of things Epic Games is working on for Chapter 4 and beyond.
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
ComicBook
New PlayStation Freebie Available Now
It's hard to beat getting something for free, and PlayStation is giving fans of Sackboy: A Big Adventure a nice extra for all versions of the game. The freebie in question is an Emote Pack that players can use in the game, which features the titular hero licking a lollipop, sharing some love, and more. The Emote Pack is available to claim in all versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure which means fans can snag it on console as well as on PC! It doesn't look like there's any kind of deadline to claim the Emote Pack, but players might want to do so soon, just in case.
ComicBook
First Hades II Details Revealed
Supergiant Games has provided some new details about its upcoming Hades II game. After a surprise reveal at The Game Awards earlier this week, Supergiant Games provided some additional information about Hades II and how it will tie into the original smash hit Hades. The new game will star Melinoë, who is described by Supergiant Games as the "Princess of the Underworld." While the first Hades game saw Zagreus trying to escape the Underworld, the new game will send Melinoë into the Underworld to fight Chronos, the father of Hades, Zeus, and Poseidon. The game will also focus heavily on the birth of witchcraft, with Hecate taking a central role in the series.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
CNET
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
