ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How George Jones Angrily Convinced Tammy Wynette to Leave Her Second Husband for Him

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

When country music icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette decided to be in a relationship , they did it during an angry confrontation with her second husband. After that, Jones and Wynette married, but their romance couldn’t withstand the explosive nature that sparked it. Still, their names are forever connected thanks to the real-life love they once shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zor9O_0jcZRQd400
Tammy Wynette and George Jones | David Redfern/Redferns

George Jones was a family friend of Tammy Wynette and her second husband

Wynette married for the first time when she was 18 and had three daughters with her first husband. But she eventually left the failing marriage behind and ultimately headed to Nashville with her kids, hoping for a country music career, which she succeeded in.

Jones was already a seasoned performer when he and Wynette met in a recording studio a few years after she arrived on the Nashville scene. And he became a friend of her family, including her second husband , Don Chapel ( People ).

One night, Wynette found her three daughters alone at home and sick with food poisoning, and it was Jones who joined her at the hospital. The next day, he was still at her house when Chapel returned and lashed out.

George Jones convinced Tammy Wynette to leave her second husband after he heard him call her a ‘son of a b****’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWyRc_0jcZRQd400
Tammy Wynette and George Jones | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jones confessed his feelings for Wynette to the surprised couple, which he wrote about in his autobiography, I Lived to Tell It All . He said, in his presence, Chapel called Wynette a “son of a b****” during that marital spat ( Newsweek ).

“I felt rage fly all over me. I jumped from my chair, put my hands under the dinner table, and flipped it over,” he wrote.

“Dishes, utensils, and glasses flew in all directions,” Jones added. “Don and Tammy’s eyes got about as big as the flying dinner plates.”

According to People, Chapel eventually asked Jones why he cared so much. That’s when he kind of put Wynette on the spot and made his stunning confession, even though they’d “never even gone out together,” he noted. He told Chapel, “I love Tammy, and she loves me, too. Don’t you, Tammy?”

Lucky for Jones, she answered “yes,” and the pair left with her three daughters. Soon after that, she became the third Mrs. George Jones .

George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s love story inspired a new Showtime series

The union between Jones and Wynette was made for the movies, and it still places among the most celebrated in country music.

A new Showtime miniseries, George & Tammy , has renewed public interest in their story. The first episode covered the confrontation between Jones and Chapel, after which Wynette left with her future ex-husband.

Though Jones’ drinking habits were no secret, they were inevitably challenging for Wynette to put up with. So, their marriage was tumultuous and relatively short-lived. In her autobiography, Stand By Your Man , she claimed he drunkenly chased her around their house with a shotgun. He denied that had happened, though he confessed his antics were problematic.

Their names stayed together even after they divorced, and people whispered that he might have been involved in her mysterious kidnapping . But they reunited for musical purposes several times before she died in 1998.

Their daughter, Georgette Jones Lennon, told People , “When it was time for us to go pick out a casket and do all those horrible things, it was my dad who went with me and my sisters to do it.”

“And he hated all of that kind of stuff,” Lennon added. “He stayed away from funerals as much as possible. But he knew that I needed him. He was there for me when I needed him the most, and it meant everything to me.”

RELATED: Tammy Wynette Once Saved Burt Reynolds From Drowning

Comments / 0

Related
People

George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death

"He was there for me when I needed him the most and it meant everything to me," Georgette Jones Lennon reflects following the premiere of the Showtime miniseries George & Tammy With 30 chart-topping hits between them, George Jones and Tammy Wynette earned the title of Mr. and Mrs. Country Music many times over. But their tumultuous private life put an end to their passionate marriage in 1975 after just six years, leaving a string of hits and heartbreak in their wake. Their complicated love story is...
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury

Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Quick Country 96.5

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
KANSAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
Whiskey Riff

How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie”

Willie Nelson, the enemy of the IRS… and the hero of the people I mean c’mon, it’s impossible to dislike the guy. From his peaceful, soft-spoken and likeable personality, to the legendary songs that have will forever etch his name in the country music history books, to his endearing affinity for cannabis, it’s simply impossible to not like him. However, there’s one thing about the man that I’ve always wondered… How’d he get the nickname “Shotgun Willie?” Finally, I’ve got the […] The post How A Shootout With His Son-In-Law Dubbed Willie Nelson, “Shotgun Willie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALABAMA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

240K+
Followers
122K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy