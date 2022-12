A lawsuit over impact fees in Gulf Shores, one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama, took another step forward Tuesday. Earlier this year, Debra Wymer, a resident of the area, filed a lawsuit against the City of Gulf Shores, arguing that the impact fees it levies against developers were both improperly calculated and not being used for what they were intended -- infrastructure improvements related to the development.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO