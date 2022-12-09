Read full article on original website
Idaho college murder suspect may have killed before, unlikely to be a student, former FBI special agent says
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam outlines a profile of the potential suspect in the Idaho murders as Moscow officials continue to investigate the killings.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs
Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing
A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
Michigan Man Moons Judge During Court Appearance
'I want the record to reflect... he has removed his pants to show the court his backside.'
Idaho Murders Update: Police Investigating Item Related to Victim's Mail
Since the killings of four students last month, police have not said anything about a suspect or person of interest, and no weapon has been found.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn
Police are warning the public as a spike in violent "bank jugging" robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.
Michigan Couple Abandoned Deer Farm During Divorce, More Than 40 Deer Starved To Death
Yep, lock these suckers up and throw away the key. According to MLive.com, a couple out of Bay City, Michigan have been accused of starving dozens of deer to death, after they abandoned their deer farm after divorcing. The former couple is Dale G. Reinhardt, 58, and Pamela A. Reinhardt,...
Idaho student killings: Coroner releases autopsy findings
The manner of deaths of four Idaho college students killed Sunday were officially ruled homicides — nearly five days after they were found slaughtered near campus, the coroner said.
Biden admin refuses to say if non-binary staffer Samuel Brinton still getting paid after theft charge
The Biden administration on Friday refused to say whether top nuclear waste official Samuel Brinton is still receiving a government salary after being charged with theft. Brinton, who is non-binary, was appointed deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition earlier this year. In October, they were charged with stealing a $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16. In an email to The Post, the Department of Energy confirmed that Brinton, 35, had been placed on leave, but would not comment on whether they were still getting a government paycheck. Court documents filed in late October allege that...
Mystery man in final video with murdered Idaho students has been identified and is 'cooperating with police'
The man who was filmed with two of the four murdered Idaho students in their last hours has been 'identified' and is 'cooperating with police,' according to one of the victims' sisters. The young man's name has not yet been made public but he was he was filmed walking up...
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Police find possible source of University of Idaho victim’s stalker reports, tackle rumors
Moscow police addressed questions and speculation made by the public and family members of the four stabbing victims.
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
