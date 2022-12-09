ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs

Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing

A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
New York Post

Biden admin refuses to say if non-binary staffer Samuel Brinton still getting paid after theft charge

The Biden administration on Friday refused to say whether top nuclear waste official Samuel Brinton is still receiving a government salary after being charged with theft. Brinton, who is non-binary, was appointed deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition earlier this year. In October, they were charged with stealing a $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16. In an email to The Post, the Department of Energy confirmed that Brinton, 35, had been placed on leave, but would not comment on whether they were still getting a government paycheck. Court documents filed in late October allege that...
IOWA STATE
