Charm Trail welcomes all to find hidden treasures
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
Brad’s Blog: State board OKs Triple Nickles as name for creek in Douglas County
The “Triple Nickles” — the World War II-era airborne infantry unit that served as the subject of a special program during Philomath’s Veterans Day Celebration last month — will now be connected to a creek in Douglas County. Some of you might remember a blog...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 12.9.22
Creating Community Resilience Coalition Manager Rachel Gustafson and Umpqua Health Community Engagement Coordinator Kat Cooper talk about the organization and the upcoming Family Wellness Wonderland event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 12 9 2022.
Online survey seeks community input on Coos Bay School District's 4-year plan
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District Superintendent Charis McGaughy seeks more community input as the district hones in on target areas to include in its 4-year strategic plan. The district's community survey for strategic planning is now live. It's being used to to gain more insight into...
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
Lawyer appointed for woman accused in Coos County baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The woman facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy was back in court Friday. The Coos County District Attorney's office alleges Owen Nichols died while in the care of 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele of Myrtle Point. During Friday's hearing, Steele...
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
COMMISSIONER FREEMAN RE-ELECTED AS PRESIDENT OF AOCC
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been re-elected as the President of the Association of O&C Counties. Freeman won his seventh-term during the organizations annual meeting which was held December 2nd on the campus of Umpqua Community College. In addition to Freeman, Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope was re-elected as...
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
Winston Police: Man arrested for assault after hitting brother with socket wrench
WINSTON, Ore. — Winston Police say they arrested a man for assault after he allegedly hit his brother in the head with a socket wrench. On Friday, December 9 at 3:00 p.m., Winston Police officers responded to a report of physical domestic disturbance in the 100 block of NW Bree Drive, the department said in a press release.
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
