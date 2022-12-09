Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO