Former BYU, current Utah basketball player Gavin Baxter is medically retiring

By Jay Drew
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Utah Runnin’ Utes Gavin Baxter chases the ball game against the Long Island Sharks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah graduate-transfer basketball player Gavin Baxter is calling it a college career.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced Thursday before the Utes’ game against Jacksonville State that he is medically retiring due to lingering issues with his health.

“I’m very grateful for the chance Utah gave me but due to my injury history, I can’t compete the way I want to,” Baxter said in a school news release. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for believing in me and I’m grateful for all the time and energy they invested in me. Basketball has been my life for a long time but it’s time to move on to the next chapter.”

Baxter played in 54 games with 18 starts in five seasons (BYU, 2019-22; Utah, 2022-23) while averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds with a .636 shooting percentage. He saw action in seven games in a reserve role coming off his second-consecutive ACL injury this season with the Runnin’ Utes.

“Gavin has been tremendous in all facets in his time with the Runnin’ Utes,” said Utah head coach Craig Smith. “He made a positive impact on our program. Everyone in our program will always be here to support Gavin in any way. We wish Gavin the best as he moves into the next chapter of his life.”

At BYU, Baxter recorded a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds against Loyola Marymount for his first-career double-double. The Provo, Utah, native also went 10-of-14 from the field that night against the Lions – both career-highs. He also picked up a career-high five blocks against San Francisco that year.

Baxter hasn’t appeared in a game since the Utes beat St. Thomas 95-66 on Nov. 26 at the Huntsman Center.

Deseret News

