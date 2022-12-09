ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

KMPH.com

KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
STRATFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

One found dead in Wasco home fire

A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA

