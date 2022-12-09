Read full article on original website
Related
Wasco house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a house fire in Wasco that left one person dead on Sunday, December 11th.
IDENTIFIED: Security guard shot and killed in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The security guard that passed away after being shot on Thursday night has been identified by the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, identified as […]
Valley man charged with allegedly murdering relative, holding woman & children hostage
The Kings County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for last Thursday's shooting in Stratford. Deputies say he allegedly murdered his relative and held a woman and children hostage.
KMPH.com
KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
Bakersfield Californian
One found dead in Wasco home fire
A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
Home near Lindsay struck by lightning, no injuries reported
The Tulare County Fire Department says no one was hurt, but there was damage to the home and a tree.
Bakersfield Californian
Mother and son bring a little bit of home to father lost in World War II
Longtime Shafter resident Fran Florez was at the dedication ceremony Saturday morning at the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial in Bakersfield. The Second World War played a crucial role in her life, and Florez, now 79, felt she had to be at the dedication.
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
1 shot and killed in Kings County, deputies say
A homicide investigation is underway in Kings County. The Kings County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10 am on Main Street near Highway 41 in Stratford.
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car, Selma police say
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Selma on Thursday morning.
Security guard shot and killed breaking up Visalia bar fight, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A security guard was shot and killed in Visalia Thursday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. According to officers, a security guard for the bar had been shot and killed […]
KMPH.com
Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro arrested, booked for domestic violence, officials say
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26 News) — Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail early Sunday morning. According to officials, officers were called regarding a domestic disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and arrested Castro. Details regarding the incident are limited but officials say Castro was...
Innocent bystander shot while loading laundry in southwest Fresno, police say
Investigators say the woman was loading laundry next to her car when she was injured.
KMJ
2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
"Extreme terrorist threats" received, drag show organizers say, investigation underway
A criminal investigation is now underway after threats were made against a drag show planned for Saturday, officials say. Organizers say the threats are being made because the event is open to all ages. The Fresno Drag Festival committee says it had to call Fresno Police and the FBI because...
Comments / 6