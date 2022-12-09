Read full article on original website
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.Hot NewsHalifax County, NC
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She VanishedStill UnsolvedScotland Neck, NC
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
jocoreport.com
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
WITN
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
NC 16-year-old steals gun off man inside Bojangles, police say
Officials said the man, who was not identified, was in the restaurant when the teen took his gun off his hip and ran out of the business.
North Carolina gang member had 15 bricks of heroin at motel, police say
A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
cbs17
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
NC police warn of fake $20 and $100 bills; Duo sought after Ulta store recently hit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses. The police department said officers are looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store. “Not only did they walk away with hundreds of dollars of cosmetics, but […]
WITN
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
WITN
Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway today in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week. Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys. The goal is to receive enough donations to pack each one of their patrol cars. Officers will collect toys...
cbs17
Police looking for masked suspect who robbed gas station in Roanoke Rapids, officers say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a masked suspect who they said robbed a gas station Wednesday night. At about 6:09 p.m., officers said they were called to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in reference to a robbery. When they got to the...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s...
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
