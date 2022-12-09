ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WITN

POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
CBS 17

1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway today in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week. Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys. The goal is to receive enough donations to pack each one of their patrol cars. Officers will collect toys...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC

