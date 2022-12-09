Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
Union Gap Lighted Parade & Magical After Party This Sunday
Searching for Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. The season of Christmas Lighted Parades wraps up this Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with Union Gap's Lighted Parade beginning at 6 pm. If you are interested in participating in the actual parade there is still time to enter and there will even be an after-party in the parking lot of Valley Mall!
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
7 Stories of Stolen Restaurant Items in the Yakima Valley: Part 2
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
Win $500: Are You Displaying Yakima’s Best Christmas Lights?
We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help to 'LIGHT UP YAKIMA'. Between now and Dec. 16th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays. Light Up Yakima Grand Prize $500 Visa Gift Card From Coca-Cola...
5 Hidden Gem Stores in Yakima You Could Consider for Unique Gifts
With Christmas and any holiday or birthday coming up, there are plenty of reasons to visit some great stores right here in our valley. Sure, you have the mainstay stores that have been here for years that have always provided exactly what you need but while you're out doing some gift hunting, consider these places that you may not have thought of for unique gift ideas on your list.
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
Waiting for a Package? Yakima Police Say Watch Your Porch
Yakima Police say even though it's the giving season there's a lot of people taking things this month. Burglaries, shoplifting, package theft and vehicle theft and prowls all increase during the holidays as people look for a way to make quick money. Capt. Jay Seely says every year package theft from area homes is one of the biggest problems because it happens so fast and many people aren't sure what to do if they see the crime.
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
Time to Fill the Gas Tank? Prices Down In Eastern Washington
If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
