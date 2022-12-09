Raiders’ Josh Jacobs leaves game against the Rams in the third quarter. Will he return?

UPDATE: Josh Jacobs returned with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Josh Jacobs left the in the third quarter because of a hand injury.

The Raiders listed him as questionable to return.

In his place, rookie running back Zamir White came in.

Jacobs had an earlier touchdown on a 1-yard run that gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Jacobs was already nursing a quad/calf injury for the past two weeks.

He had 19 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

Jacobs has 11 touchdowns for the season and rushed for 1,376 yards.

He’s been an important piece for the Raiders all season. Losing Jacobs hurts and his injury is something to watch for during the game and thereafter.