ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fresno Bee

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs leaves game against the Rams in the third quarter. Will he return?

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF3cA_0jcZPwkc00

UPDATE: Josh Jacobs returned with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Josh Jacobs left the in the third quarter because of a hand injury.

The Raiders listed him as questionable to return.

In his place, rookie running back Zamir White came in.

Jacobs had an earlier touchdown on a 1-yard run that gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Jacobs was already nursing a quad/calf injury for the past two weeks.

He had 19 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

Jacobs has 11 touchdowns for the season and rushed for 1,376 yards.

He’s been an important piece for the Raiders all season. Losing Jacobs hurts and his injury is something to watch for during the game and thereafter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
276
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy