Reedley, CA

17-year-old among one of two people killed in shooting near Reedley strip mall

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A teenager was one of the two victims shot and killed near a strip mall in Reedley, police revealed Thursday.

Reedley Police reported the 17-year-old was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot of the 500 block of I Street near Manning Avenue.

The teen’s identity was withheld because of his age, Chief Jose L. Garza said.

However, a family member who identified himself as Ray Zuloaga identified the victim as his brother, Jeffer Zuloaga.

Police said Alexi Bladimir Orellana, 21, was the other deceased victim and believed to have been the driver of the vehicle that was shot at.

Police said Orellana and the teen were found unresponsive in a car.

Garza added that a second car may have been involved in the shooting, but his department is keeping a description of the vehicle to themselves at this point in the investigation until more is known.

Anyone with information that might help in the investigation is asked to call detectives at 559-637-4250 .

Comments / 1

Sandra Alvarez
3d ago

This is so sad especially in our City. My 🙏's are to the two families of the young boys . May they find comfort strength in this difficult time. These poor Young guys did not even make it for 🎄 or to the New Year . So much senseless killings So 😢😭..

Reply
2
 

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
