Cadiz, KY

whvoradio.com

Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday

The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Davis Calls Parade Grand Marshal Designation ‘An Honor’

With the theme of this year’s Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade “It’s a Kid’s Christmas,” it was a no-brainer that Terrence Davis was named the parade grand marshal. Davis has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County for the past nine years. He said it was an honor to be named the grand marshal.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Stops For 37th Gander Memorial

On December 12, 1985, eight flight crew and 248 soldiers lifted off from Newfoundland’s Gander International Airfield, bound for the home of the 101st Airborne Division’s home in Fort Campbell. Returning from a peace-keeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula, their charter Arrow Air DC-8 plane crashed soon after...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

One Year Later, Pembroke ES Nearly 100% Repaired

One year after an EF3 tornado roared through southern Christian County and made its way to Bowling Green, a place of hope and learning finds itself almost back to the way things were. According to Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel, Pembroke Elementary School needs only a restoration coat on its...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings lights, music to downtown

Although the threat of rain lingered through most of the afternoon, that didn’t stop the Hopkinsville Christmas parade from traveling the route through downtown Saturday evening. The start had been pushed back due to the weather, but Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says that didn’t stop a large...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire

A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Russellville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made

Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WHITE PLAINS, KY
radionwtn.com

Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday

Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGDON, TN
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man injured in single-vehicle accident

A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning at Russellville Road in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 24-year old William Cain of Hopkinsville was southbound on the MLK Bypass when he attempted to enter the intersection at Russellville Road, but his vehicle went straight ahead, off the road and down the hill.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022

Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
MURRAY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Medical issue leads to injury accident

A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

