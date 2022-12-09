ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Muscogee County jail battling water issues

By Teresa Whitaker
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXbiB_0jcZPV7700

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman tells WRBL the water has been shut off at the jail due to a water maintenance issue they’re trying to get resolved.

Countryman said plumbers have been in and out of the jail over the past month working on the problem. He said inmates were warned Wednesday of the looming cut-off and advised to go ahead and shower. He said the water would be shut down for a few hours while they try to pinpoint the problem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Phenix City double homicide suspect escaped a possible murder conviction in 2015 bar shooting when witness refused to testify

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The man in custody for the Phenix City riverwalk double homicide has been in the Russell County Court system before. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, had a prior criminal history that resulted in a 2019 Russell County Circuit Court conviction and an Alabama prison sentence. Daniels was convicted in a 2015 […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

Nine People Sentenced in Macon County Drug Trafficking Operation

The ninth and final person has been sentenced for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery. The U.S. Attorney says the nine people were members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
COLUMBUS, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Car break-ins surging in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for crimes of opportunity. In Columbus, car break-ins are on the rise. An officer in the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes unit shares tips on how to protect yourself this holiday season. According to Lieutenant Lawrence Singleton, last weekend from Friday to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Public Works Department receives APWA accreditation for the second time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus, Georgia Consolidated Government Public Works Department recently received full accreditation by the American Public Works Association (APWA) for the second time, says a press release from the Public Works Department. The accreditation formally recognizes the agency for being in full compliance with recommended management practices in APWA’s “Public Works […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange Police investigating armed robbery that left one man injured

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday night near Miller St. at Leeman St. According to officials, the victim was walking along Miller St. when two unknown men allegedly ran towards him, knocked him down and removed his wallet from his back pocket.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning people of holiday scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about a widespread scam during the holiday season called the Puppy Scam. Officials say scammers will create a post about a missing animal or person that will receive tons of likes and shares while keeping the comments turned off.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Harris County bus driver sets record behind the wheel

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— One local bus driver has seen four generations of students pass through her doors. That is more generations than any other bus driver in Harris County. Sandy Sturges first started driving buses for the Harris County School District (HCSD) on Oct. 1, 1977. This year marks her 45th year ensuring her […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

AAA: Columbus gas prices some of the least expensive in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) — As the holidays approach, Georgia gas prices are continuing to fall. As of Monday, Dec. 12, AAA says regular unleaded gasoline averages out at $2.88 for Georgia drivers. In cities like Columbus, AAA states gas is getting as low as $2.70 per gallon. AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters gives a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy