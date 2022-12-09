Muscogee County jail battling water issues

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman tells WRBL the water has been shut off at the jail due to a water maintenance issue they’re trying to get resolved.

Countryman said plumbers have been in and out of the jail over the past month working on the problem. He said inmates were warned Wednesday of the looming cut-off and advised to go ahead and shower. He said the water would be shut down for a few hours while they try to pinpoint the problem.

