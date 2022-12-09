Read full article on original website
STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64
Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53
Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
Miami 87, Indiana 82
Percentages: FG .386, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Strus 3-12, Herro 2-7, Lowry 2-8, Martin 1-3, Oladipo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Herro). Turnovers: 13 (Adebayo 4, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Butler...
HAWAI'I 90, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 66
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Moore 2-7, Land 1-1, Gregory 1-2, McCabe 1-5, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cohen 3, Gregory). Turnovers: 10 (Gregory 5, Moore 2, Cohen, Land, Webb). Steals: 2 (Cohen, Gregory). Technical...
NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61
SAINT JOSEPH'S (MAINE)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5,...
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
SOUTH ALABAMA 78, ALABAMA A&M 71
Percentages: FG .517, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Franklin 5-7, Parham 5-7, White 2-11, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Samuel 2, White). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 5, Parham 2, White 2, Franklin, Jones). Steals: 4 (Parham 2, Moore,...
COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
Coastal Carolina backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter arrested for allegedly slamming woman to ground
Coastal Carolina backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested in South Carolina on Sunday on a third-degree assault and battery charge and suspended from the team.
Monday's Scores
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 69, Oak Hill 11. Madison Area Memorial vs. Telstar Regional, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
