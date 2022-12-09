ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh101—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26).
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Anaheim...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Anaheim...
COLORADO STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Miami 87, Indiana 82

MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87. INDIANA (82) Hield 8-16 0-0 19, Nesmith 5-12 0-0 12, Turner 4-9...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

BROOKLYN (112) Durant 11-17 5-5 30, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Claxton 4-4 1-2 9, Irving 7-17 7-7 24, Simmons 5-9 0-0 10, Ma.Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 6-10 0-0 12, Watanabe 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 1-7 0-0 3, Sumner 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 44-89 16-18 112.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy