Mishawaka, IN

Miami 87, Indiana 82

Percentages: FG .386, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Strus 3-12, Herro 2-7, Lowry 2-8, Martin 1-3, Oladipo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Herro). Turnovers: 13 (Adebayo 4, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Butler...
INDIANA STATE
HAWAI'I 90, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 66

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Moore 2-7, Land 1-1, Gregory 1-2, McCabe 1-5, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cohen 3, Gregory). Turnovers: 10 (Gregory 5, Moore 2, Cohen, Land, Webb). Steals: 2 (Cohen, Gregory). Technical...
COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45

Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
COLUMBIA, CA
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

Percentages: FG .494, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Durant 3-6, Irving 3-10, Harris 1-3, Curry 1-6, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, Durant, Harris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Durant 3, Ma.Morris 2, Simmons 2, Sumner 2, Irving, Watanabe). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Carr lifts Texas over Rice after coach Chris Beard suspended

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 7 Texas had already been through a long, bewildering day, and there was still a game to play. Coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge early Monday. Assistant Rodney Terry called the players together to talk, urging them to rally to each other and stay focused on their matchup with Rice. By tipoff, Beard was out of jail but suspended indefinitely without pay. That left Terry to direct the Longhorns to a tough 87-81 overtime win over Rice. Terry summed up Monday as a “difficult day.”
AUSTIN, TX
NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61

SAINT JOSEPH'S (MAINE)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5,...
MAINE STATE
Monday's Scores

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 69, Oak Hill 11. Madison Area Memorial vs. Telstar Regional, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh101—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Penalties_Pettersson, PIT (Cross Checking), 6:12; Faksa, DAL (Hooking), 8:59; Suter, DAL (Hooking), 11:58; Miller, DAL (High Sticking), 19:26. Second Period_None. Penalties_None. Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Penalties_Rutta, PIT (Tripping), 1:36.
DALLAS, TX
Flat Rock defense holds down Erie Mason

FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s boys basketball team is just three games into its season. But the Rams already look in mid-season form on defense. Flat Rock put the shackles on a potent Erie Mason team Monday, moving to 3-0 with a 40-27 victory. “Our guys were really...
FLAT ROCK, MI
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC

