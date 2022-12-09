WBNA star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap nearly nine months after her arrest on drug charges at a Moscow airport.US officials said Ms Griner was freed in exchange for the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following months of talks between Washington and Moscow over the basketball star’s fate.The swap, captured by Russian state TV, shows the former prisoners cross paths on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi.According to the White House, president Joe Biden has already spoken to Ms Griner following her release. Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More Brittney Griner released: How do prisoner swaps work?Viktor Bout: Who is the ‘Merchant of Death’ released in Brittney Griner exchange?Biden proud to ‘make family whole again’ with Griner release: ‘Welcome home Brittney’

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO