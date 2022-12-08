In the north of Columbia there is a red A-frame house hiding in the woods. If you get closer, you probably will hear jazz music playing inside. The house became a second home to a lot of people around the town who wanted to learn more about the magic behind the notes. It is all started more than a decade ago when Loyd Warden decided to rent this house and turn it into a music school and recording studio.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO