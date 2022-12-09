Read full article on original website
SOUTH ALABAMA 78, ALABAMA A&M 71
Percentages: FG .517, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Franklin 5-7, Parham 5-7, White 2-11, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Samuel 2, White). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 5, Parham 2, White 2, Franklin, Jones). Steals: 4 (Parham 2, Moore,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61
SAINT JOSEPH'S (MAINE)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5,...
STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64
Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53
Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
Miami 87, Indiana 82
Percentages: FG .386, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Strus 3-12, Herro 2-7, Lowry 2-8, Martin 1-3, Oladipo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Herro). Turnovers: 13 (Adebayo 4, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Butler...
COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
Flat Rock defense holds down Erie Mason
FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s boys basketball team is just three games into its season. But the Rams already look in mid-season form on defense. Flat Rock put the shackles on a potent Erie Mason team Monday, moving to 3-0 with a 40-27 victory. “Our guys were really...
Monday's Scores
Ascension Christian School 59, Kenner Discovery 51. Lake Charles College Prep 44, Holy Savior Menard 26. McMain vs. Scotlandville, ccd. Ponchatoula vs. Varnado, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
