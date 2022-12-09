ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH ALABAMA 78, ALABAMA A&M 71

Percentages: FG .517, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Franklin 5-7, Parham 5-7, White 2-11, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Samuel 2, White). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 5, Parham 2, White 2, Franklin, Jones). Steals: 4 (Parham 2, Moore,...
MOBILE, AL
Porterville Recorder

NEW HAMPSHIRE 104, SAINT JOSEPH'S COLLEGE OF MAINE 61

SAINT JOSEPH'S (MAINE)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foley 3-4, Llopiz 2-4, Shea 1-1, Seiler 1-2, Yorke 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Early 1-3, Frazier 1-6, Donato 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Frazier). Turnovers: 14 (Yorke 5,...
MAINE STATE
Porterville Recorder

STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64

Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
STONY BROOK, NY
Porterville Recorder

IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53

Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Miami 87, Indiana 82

Percentages: FG .386, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Strus 3-12, Herro 2-7, Lowry 2-8, Martin 1-3, Oladipo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Herro). Turnovers: 13 (Adebayo 4, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Butler...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45

Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
COLUMBIA, CA
The Monroe News

Flat Rock defense holds down Erie Mason

FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock’s boys basketball team is just three games into its season. But the Rams already look in mid-season form on defense. Flat Rock put the shackles on a potent Erie Mason team Monday, moving to 3-0 with a 40-27 victory. “Our guys were really...
FLAT ROCK, MI
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Scores

Ascension Christian School 59, Kenner Discovery 51. Lake Charles College Prep 44, Holy Savior Menard 26. McMain vs. Scotlandville, ccd. Ponchatoula vs. Varnado, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy