San Francisco, CA

Mission Local

City College students, faculty protest ESL cuts

Dozens of City College students, faculty, and recently elected College Board members gathered outside the Mission Campus on Valencia Street Wednesday morning to protest an administrative decision that will close down the last remaining free English as a Second Language courses available on the west side of the city. Students from 23 countries, including China, Mexico, Mongolia, Japan, Peru, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Cuba and Ukraine gathered to demand reconsideration of the decision.
RICHMOND, CA
Mission Local team scoops four SF Press Club awards

The Mission Local team scooped another armful of awards at last night’s San Francisco Press Club celebration. Managing editor Joe Eskenazi won second place in the “Digital Media: Investigative Reporting” category for his work on onetime president of the Building Inspection Commission, Rodrigo Santos. Santos is accused of bank fraud to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Truck fire leads to huge pile of trash dumped in front of police station

If you walked by 17th and Valencia on your way to lunch today, you may have noticed an enormous pile of trash steaming on the road just beyond the police station doors. This was not the action of a garbage vigilante with an ax to grind, according to Sgt. Murray Daggs, who was directing traffic away from the smelly heap. It was instead the end result of a fire inside a garbage truck and some poor timing.
VALENCIA, CA
Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission

Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Supe Matt Dorsey pushing for SFPD doc: ‘The Real Streets of San Francisco’

A Board of Supervisors resolution that would allow the San Francisco Police Department to enter into an agreement with a production company to produce a documentary series — Real Streets of San Francisco — on the “day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st century policing,” was last month introduced by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District 6 Supervisor and former SFPD communications director.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
One of SF’s oldest nonprofits will soon have a union

More than 100 years after its founding, workers at Compass Family Services, a nonprofit helping the homeless, have scored a landmark victory: They can finally have a union. “I’m so proud that we’ve come to this point that we’ve really organized together and that we’re continuing to do so,” said Juliana Dunn, a member of the union organizing committee. “We felt, for far too long, that staff had really felt disempowered. …We really need to come together to advocate for ourselves in a way that can change power dynamics and can shift how we are treated in the workplace.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stuff to do: dancing, fashion show and festive programs

It’s December. Maybe it’s a December you’ll come back to all the time. Maybe you’re trying to figure out how to see fewer 2022 Eras in your TikTok feed. Or maybe you’ll ignore the end-of-year existential sinkhole by checking out some of these events! And there is always a Holiday Market. See our expanded list here as there are many at Heath Ceramics, the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, Muni Diaries and the Ferry Building.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ronnie Goodman, an artist on a mission

Ronnie Goodman was a quintessential outsider artist, and not just because he refined his craft behind bars while serving time in San Quentin. The Mission District denizen spent much of his adult life on the street, where he managed to maintain his creative output as a painter and muralist with a gift for capturing the humanity of the people around him. In a tale worthy of O. Henry, Goodman died of an overdose in his tent at 16th and Capp in Sept. 2020 just days before he was due to make his first trip to New York City, where his work was part of the multi-artist exhibition “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration” at the Museum of Modern Art PS1.
SAN QUENTIN, CA
Four SFPD cops have court dates this week

In a big week for police prosecutions under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, four criminally charged cops are slated to appear in court this week. This is the first time since Jenkins’ July appointment that representatives of her office will appear in court against these defendants. The four officers face charges ranging from destruction of evidence to homicide, all of which were originally filed under DA Chesa Boudin. When Jenkins took office she put all pending prosecutions of police officers on hold, raising questions about how she would approach the highly anticipated cases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
