Lowell sickout — 80% of teachers walk off the job in protest
Perhaps 80 percent of Lowell’s educators — some 120 out of 149 — are expected to be calling in sick today in protest of the school district’s ongoing payroll debacle, according to multiple Lowell teachers including Kathy Melvin, a union building co-representative at the high school.
Muni union prez booted from office — accused of using racially derogatory language
The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transport Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years. While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that...
City College students, faculty protest ESL cuts
Dozens of City College students, faculty, and recently elected College Board members gathered outside the Mission Campus on Valencia Street Wednesday morning to protest an administrative decision that will close down the last remaining free English as a Second Language courses available on the west side of the city. Students from 23 countries, including China, Mexico, Mongolia, Japan, Peru, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Cuba and Ukraine gathered to demand reconsideration of the decision.
Mission Local team scoops four SF Press Club awards
The Mission Local team scooped another armful of awards at last night’s San Francisco Press Club celebration. Managing editor Joe Eskenazi won second place in the “Digital Media: Investigative Reporting” category for his work on onetime president of the Building Inspection Commission, Rodrigo Santos. Santos is accused of bank fraud to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Truck fire leads to huge pile of trash dumped in front of police station
If you walked by 17th and Valencia on your way to lunch today, you may have noticed an enormous pile of trash steaming on the road just beyond the police station doors. This was not the action of a garbage vigilante with an ax to grind, according to Sgt. Murray Daggs, who was directing traffic away from the smelly heap. It was instead the end result of a fire inside a garbage truck and some poor timing.
Tenants sue Mercy Housing, alleging ‘uninhabitable’ conditions
Seven tenants last month sued their landlord, Mercy Housing California VI, for allegedly forcing them to live in an “uninhabitable” building that a fire had severely damaged weeks before. The residents, represented by attorneys Aaron Darsky and Josephine Alioto, are seeking damages and injunctive relief. “The goal of...
In a surprise turnaround, robot lethal force is banned — for now
In an unexpected about-face, the Board of Supervisors today voted to temporarily ban the police department from using robots with lethal force. This came after the Board approved robot lethal force in an 8 to 3 vote last week, as part of a policy that defines how the SFPD can use their military-style weapons.
Drivers paid using SF’s new high-tech parking systems. They were ticketed anyway.
As San Francisco rolls out new parking meter technology, some drivers find themselves paying to park, but still ending up with a ticket. “Intuitively, you park, get out of your car and walk up to a meter and you pay it,” said East Bay resident Karl Carstensen, who was ticketed on Sept. 13 for an expired meter. “It’s the one right in front of your car.”
Neighbors unite to support a family’s right to rent control
In one of the first uses of a new law that allows tenants to form a union to negotiate with landlords, renters at 140 Julian Ave. have formed a union to save a Latinx family from being evicted. Some 75 percent of the tenants at the 21-unit building between 15th...
Cop Watch: Exonerated man sues SF, DA rethinks 5-strikes
Joaquin Ciria, the first and only man to have been exonerated by the District Attorney’s Innocence Commission, is suing the city that put him behind bars for 32 years. On Tuesday, Ciria’s lawyers filed a Section 1983 federal lawsuit alleging the government violated Ciria’s civil rights. The...
Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission
Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
SFPD blasted for failing to properly report alleged officer misconduct
If the red-colored font and several “X” symbols on the report didn’t make it clear, the Department of Police Accountability spelled it out: The San Francisco Police Department’s reporting negligence allowed it to avoid discipline and accountability. The Department of Police Accountability, a city agency charged...
Scathing allegations against Mayor Breed and city in lawsuit filed over treatment of the homeless
Former San Francisco employees, including a director who worked with the homeless, allege that the city routinely cleared encampments while knowing there were not enough shelter beds available, according to new testimony filed in court Friday. Encampments were often cleared at the behest of the mayor and city officials, according...
Supe Matt Dorsey pushing for SFPD doc: ‘The Real Streets of San Francisco’
A Board of Supervisors resolution that would allow the San Francisco Police Department to enter into an agreement with a production company to produce a documentary series — Real Streets of San Francisco — on the “day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st century policing,” was last month introduced by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District 6 Supervisor and former SFPD communications director.
Supervisors vote in favor of SFPD killer robot policy
The Board of Supervisors is today voting on a contentious new policy proposal that would cement the San Francisco Police Department’s authority to kill suspects using robots. The policy also defines how the SFPD can use the rest of its military-style weapons. The meeting starts at 2 p.m., and...
One of SF’s oldest nonprofits will soon have a union
More than 100 years after its founding, workers at Compass Family Services, a nonprofit helping the homeless, have scored a landmark victory: They can finally have a union. “I’m so proud that we’ve come to this point that we’ve really organized together and that we’re continuing to do so,” said Juliana Dunn, a member of the union organizing committee. “We felt, for far too long, that staff had really felt disempowered. …We really need to come together to advocate for ourselves in a way that can change power dynamics and can shift how we are treated in the workplace.”
Stuff to do: dancing, fashion show and festive programs
It’s December. Maybe it’s a December you’ll come back to all the time. Maybe you’re trying to figure out how to see fewer 2022 Eras in your TikTok feed. Or maybe you’ll ignore the end-of-year existential sinkhole by checking out some of these events! And there is always a Holiday Market. See our expanded list here as there are many at Heath Ceramics, the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, Muni Diaries and the Ferry Building.
Ronnie Goodman, an artist on a mission
Ronnie Goodman was a quintessential outsider artist, and not just because he refined his craft behind bars while serving time in San Quentin. The Mission District denizen spent much of his adult life on the street, where he managed to maintain his creative output as a painter and muralist with a gift for capturing the humanity of the people around him. In a tale worthy of O. Henry, Goodman died of an overdose in his tent at 16th and Capp in Sept. 2020 just days before he was due to make his first trip to New York City, where his work was part of the multi-artist exhibition “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration” at the Museum of Modern Art PS1.
Case vs. officer who shot Keita O’Neil moves forward; three others delayed
After months of delays, the case against the police officer who shot and killed a fleeing 40-year-old man in 2017 has taken one small step forward this week, with the setting of a preliminary hearing date. Christopher Samayoa, the rookie officer who shot and killed suspected carjacker Keita O’Neil five...
Four SFPD cops have court dates this week
In a big week for police prosecutions under District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, four criminally charged cops are slated to appear in court this week. This is the first time since Jenkins’ July appointment that representatives of her office will appear in court against these defendants. The four officers face charges ranging from destruction of evidence to homicide, all of which were originally filed under DA Chesa Boudin. When Jenkins took office she put all pending prosecutions of police officers on hold, raising questions about how she would approach the highly anticipated cases.
