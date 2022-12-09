Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
Related
WPFO
10 semifinalists named for annual Fitzpatrick Award
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The 10 semifinalists have been announced for the annual Fitzpatrick Award, which goes to the states top senior high school football player. Congratulations to Lewiston High School's Eli Bigelow, Finn Caxton-Smith of Falmouth, Kennedy Charles of Portland, Shea Farrell from Mount Ararat, Isaac Hainer of Mattanawcook, Parker Higgins of Lawrence, South Portland's Jaelen Jackson, Nick Laughlin of Cape Elizabeth, Cony's Dominick Napolitano and Eli Soehren from Oxford Hills.
WPFO
UMaine Farmington students struggle to get the education they signed up for
FARMINGTON, Maine (BDN) -- Karly Jacklin took a turn from the sidewalk and headed into a brick building as she walked around the University of Maine at Farmington campus on a sunny day earlier this month. She had to pause to orient herself before she discovered the hallway she was...
WPFO
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
WPFO
Water now safe to drink for Turner seniors after weeks of high uranium levels
PORTLAND (WGME) – The water is now safe to drink at an apartment complex for seniors in Turner. As CBS13 reported last week, dozens of seniors at the Turner Square apartments were not allowed to drink their tap water for weeks, because it was contaminated with elevated levels of uranium, which is naturally occurring there but is supposed to be contained by a special filtration system.
WPFO
Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday, as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
WPFO
Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end after a successful 11 days
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WGME) -- The annual Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end this weekend, concluding one of Southern Maine's favorite holiday traditions. For 11 days, the prelude invites local visitors, and those from afar, to experience the magical seaside celebration. "We are from Albany New York and we came up...
WPFO
Police charge Portland man with Murder from November shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) - A Portland man is being held at the York County Jail after police charged him with a murder in connection with a shooting in November. Portland police say they responded to a report of gunshots on November 29 near Sherman and Mellen streets. Police found 26-year-old Tyler...
WPFO
New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
WPFO
Magic of holiday season on full display in Bath
BATH (WGME) –- The magic of the season is on full display in Bath this weekend. The historic downtown is decked out with Christmas lights, free food, a fire and ice sculpture, trolley rides and more. Friday night, local shops stayed open late to catch customers taking in the...
WPFO
Multiple crews respond to fire at natural gas plant in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Crews from multiple cities and towns responded to a fire at the Calpine natural gas energy plant in Westbrook Monday. Officials say the fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. Investigators say the fire started on the upper floor of the plant and spread to the...
WPFO
Police looking for truck that may have been 'racing' vehicle involved in deadly crash
TURNER (WGME) -- A woman was killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash in Turner on Sunday. The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street. Police say 79-year-old Carol Ivers of Fayette died in the crash. The male driver and...
WPFO
York County K-9 named Rebel makes first drug bust
CORNISH (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says a K-9 named Rebel, who recently graduated from narcotic detector school, made his first drug bust over the weekend. Police say Deputy Cody Frazier and K-9 Rebel responded to a business in Cornish on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity.
Comments / 0