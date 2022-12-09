Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
orangeandbluepress.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
foxsanantonio.com
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
KXAN
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
KWTX
Church in Waco will not join United Methodist Church congregations in Texas leaving over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in some congregations in the state of Texas voting to leave the denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central Texas United Methodist Church in Waco, said...
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
foxsanantonio.com
More than 76,000 customers without power in California as storm moves through
A major winter storm has knocked out power in portions of Northern California. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and PG&E estimate about 76,000 of their customers are without power. The storm's strong winds and heavy rains have downed power lines, and even brought heavy snow at higher elevations. Wind gusts...
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
iheart.com
Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.
A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
Strong cold front hitting North Texas Friday night: Here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is, well, what'd you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
