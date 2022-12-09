ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
UTAH STATE
KXAN

Is a front license plate required in Texas?

TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
TEXAS STATE
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
CONROE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT
foxsanantonio.com

More than 76,000 customers without power in California as storm moves through

A major winter storm has knocked out power in portions of Northern California. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and PG&E estimate about 76,000 of their customers are without power. The storm's strong winds and heavy rains have downed power lines, and even brought heavy snow at higher elevations. Wind gusts...
SACRAMENTO, CA

